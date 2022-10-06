The Singing Barber

FLORENCE, S.C. — When you enter Talentedd Kutzz barbershop you will hear the buzz of clippers and the sounds of sweet melodies – which is a rare combination, but for Talentedd Kutzz it is the usual.

Kevin Smith, known to the community as Talent, uses his gift of cutting hair and singing to minister to his clients through various stages of life. Smith said he has the clippers for confidence and songs to soothe the burdened soul.

Smith owns and operates the shop at 960 Pamplico Highway, Suite M.

Smith, whose name, Talent, symbolizes his ability to creatively do anything from singing to cutting hair, has been cutting hair since the 6th grade. His passion started as a young boy when he cut the hair of a friend with whom he regularly attended church, and his passion for clippers grew. Smith said owning a barbershop was always in the back of his mind. Good things come to those who wait, he said, because despite having professionally cut hair for 18 years, 2021 was the best year for him to accomplish his goal.

“I could’ve opened up a barbershop years ago,” Smith said. “But it wouldn’t have fallen into place like it is now.”

Patience is a virtue, and it is one thing Smith knows well. He started his career in 2003 at Pete’s Barber Shop, and his dream finally came true Oct. 15, 2021. The business will be celebrating its one-year anniversary next Saturday with hot dogs, chicken, cupcakes, music, and drinks as people come to the shop to get pampered. Smith credits his success thus far to his faith, patience, and always keeping positive about the future.

Talentedd Kutzz is not only a place for haircuts, but you are able to get your locs retwisted, nails done, blowouts, braids, waxes, etc. It is a one-stop shop for your beauty needs — male and female.

Smith said his stint at Pete’s taught him to be levelheaded and gave him the discipline to successfully operate his business today.

He said to never be discouraged when you aren’t where you want to be because everything happens when it is meant to happen. Smith said he was often discouraged because other people were achieving great things around him, and he wanted to get to that point where he was doing the things his heart desired.

“Pete Sansbury, the owner of Pete’s barbershop, taught me a lot of discipline,” Smith said. “He taught me what it was to be a business owner and a man. Being there really taught me to see other people’s needs and not what I need.”

Smith said achieving the great things in life takes baby steps, and he said even with achieving his goal of owning a barbershop, he isn’t finished. He wants to eventually have his own barbershop franchise and open up a barber college that teaches other barbers how to cut. Smith said he will have it all in due time.

Cutting hair is more than clippers, Smith said. He often acts as therapist or minister to his clients, who come to him at different stages of their lives.

“Sometimes I am a life coach,” Smith said. “You have people who come in who may be discouraged, may have personal issues going on and this is the place they come and let it out.”

Smith said he has a positive outlook on life and realizes that every day is an opportunity to be better than yesterday. If there is breath in the body, there is a second chance and we must never give up, he said.

His barbershop is faith centered and Smith said it is because of his upbringing and the need for people to gather in a place that is safe, positive, and does not have negative influences.

“We need a place like this,” Smith said. “Especially in this day and time. There is so much killing and so much hatred. The world needs love, and this shop is an example of pure love.”

For a brief moment, individuals are able to gather in the shop where there is no cursing, positive music is playing and there is a place for billiards for people to play as they wait to get beautified. It is a family-friendly shop that only accepts positivity, and it is a place of no judgment.

“That’s what I'm trying to show people,'' Smith said. “You never know who you may impact. Whether it be a client or someone who came to the wrong location we always try to demonstrate that godly love because you never know.”

The first rule of the shop’s list of rules is no cursing and Smith said if people wouldn’t go into the church cursing, then they shouldn’t come into barbershops cursing.

“You can’t stop people from being who they want to be,” Smith said. “But the rules are set, and I try to abide by those rules to be a leader. I have those rules to keep myself and others upright. I want this place to be comfortable for everybody.”

From old to young, black to white, male to female, the barbershop is a place of unity where everyone sets aside differences and has a safe place.

“It’s a safe space and loving place,” Smith said. “We are committed to total customer satisfaction.”

Kenneth Smith, who is a client, said he has been getting his hair cut by Smith for 13 years.

“He takes his time,” Kenneth Smith said. “He wants to see the finished product and it always comes out good and that’s why people don’t mind waiting.”

He said the shop normally has a wait because Kevin Smith is in high demand.

“He’s a barber that everyone wants,” Kenneth Smith said. “The name Talent speaks for itself. Every person and every cut are different, and he modifies it to each client.”

Kenneth Smith said he likes his cuts clean. He is a simple guy who likes the bald fade, good line, and dark out, which Kevin Smith does well. Kenneth Smith said he doesn’t trust many people with the task.

Alfred Dudley has been coming to the shop for about a year and he brings his son as well to get his haircut.

“He is very diligent when he cuts,” Dudley said. “It’s also stylish and that’s why we keep coming back. He cuts really well, and I like his style.”

Dudley said the atmosphere is colorful and he enjoys the family aspect because he wants to protect his son from negative influences.

“I have a 14-year-old son,” Dudley said. “I don’t want him around a lot of profanity, and I really appreciate that this shop doesn’t have that.”