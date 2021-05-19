The sky’s the limit – or not – for FMU double major Morris

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University grad James Morris (’21) has always enjoyed tinkering with mechanical objects and solving mathematical problems. He just had a knack.

So it’s no great surprise that Morris is leaving FMU with a double major in mathematics and computational physics. That’s a rigorous academic load but one that proved an excellent fit for Morris and which put him on the road to a promising career. He’ll enter North Carolina State University’s doctoral program in Aerospace Engineering next year.

“Francis Marion has been a terrific fit,” Morris said. “Working with the Physics and Mathematics faculty, and the other professors across campus has just been a great experience.”

Morris, a native of Turbeville, says his genuine enthusiasm for the subjects, along with the staunch support of the FMU faculty, helped him overcome any difficulties he had in the classroom. And now the sky’s the limit.

Or maybe not. After obtaining his doctorate, Morris hopes to work for a company like General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin or Northrop Grumman on projects that aren’t restricted to the Earth’s atmosphere.

Only one problem remains for Morris to solve at FMU: how to leave.

“I’ve loved it here,” he said. “I’ve made so many friends here, and the entire experience has just been wonderful.”