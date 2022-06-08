 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Terrence F. Carraway Foundation to host inaugural Taste of Blue event

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Terrence F. Carraway Foundation will have its inaugural Taste of Blue event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Florence City Center Market. 

The Taste of Blue was created by Allison Carraway, the wife of Terrence Carraway, a Florence police officer who was shot and killed on Oct. 3, 2018, as he tried to help three sheriff's deputies who had been shot and wounded while serving a warrant.

Allison Carraway said the festival is a way to bring her husband’s “footprint” back into the Florence community. 

“The Taste of Blue is an occasion where communities come together,” she  said. “ We have at least 20 to 25 vendors who will be selling bite-sized appetizers to the public. It is a way to get camaraderie back between the public and first responders. We will have door prizes, silent auctions. It is just a way to have a great time in a great atmosphere.” 

Carraway said creating this event was a daunting task. 

“This is the very first one,” she said. “It is a very daunting task knowing that I don’t have the experience to create an event like this, but I will do whatever I can to keep my husband’s memory alive. 

“This is something that he would have loved to be a part of. He loved things that were high spirited. He loved good music, and good food. This is an event that I know  he would have enjoyed.” 

The mission of the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation is to bridge the gap between the public and first responders. 

“It brings the first responders  and the public together in fusion so they can better communicate,” Carraway said. “I want the public to see that first responders are humans too."

General admission ticket prices in advance are $20 for ages  6 to 54 years old are $20. Children up to 5 will be admitted free. Tickets for people 55 and older are $15.

Tickets at the gate for ages will be $25 for people 6 to 54 years old and $20 for those 55 and older. 

Terrence Carraway Memorial 5k at Darlington Raceway

Allison Carraway

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News
