The Woodys to reunite for a Beatles tribute concert fundraiser

FLORENCE, S.C. – Beatles fans, get ready for Music in the Courtyard, a salute to the Beatles by The Woodys. The event is a fundraiser for the Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center.

The event will take place outdoors behind Wholly Smokin’ in downtown Florence. The Woodys are reuniting for the outdoor concert on Aug. 12, starting at 7 p.m. A VIP experience is from 5:30 to 6:45.

The group performed in the first Friday After Five concert series and, headlined the first Pecan Festival, as well as performing at area high schools and dozens of local music venues in the '90s.

The Woodys gained a devout following in the Florence area and performed together for about 15 years before disbanding, said lead vocalist Philip Gardner.

“We got old and stopped,” he said.

Gardner said they all had professional jobs and families.

“The core members of the band were Francis Marion folks,” he said.

They were professors and staff members.

“I taught English,” he said. “The trombone player is still head of the physics department.”

The eight–piece band with three-piece horn section has gotten back together for this live performance to help raise funds for the Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center.

All original band members, except drummer Eddie Glass, will be back to perform. They are Phillip Gardner, Kelly Jokisch, Derek Jokisch, Roderick Brown, Rusty Henderson, Jon Baltzell and Joe McHaffey. The new drummer will be Keith Hamrick. Gardner said he previously played with the Atlantic Rhythm Section.

Gardner said they have been rehearsing for several weeks. He said they thought this music would be unifying music and would be old favorites of many in the audience.

The group will cover the Beatles’ career from beginning to end, performing 30 songs or more.

There will be a dance floor so wear your dancing shoes. Take your own chairs for seating.

The Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center is at 153 E. N B Baroody St. in Florence. The center has been there for more than 50 years. It is a nonprofit that offers speech therapy and hearing assistance to children and adults regardless of their ability to pay.

“We are trying to get a special piece of equipment to test hearing,” said Tressa Gardner, president of the Speech and Hearing Board of Trustees.

She said this piece of equipment will help test hearing especially in older adults, those with Alzheimer’s and babies.

“It will help us improve our services to the community,” she said.

About 80 percent of the services provided by the Center are aimed toward early identification and treatment of young children with hearing or speech disorders, she said. Early treatment is critical for children to develop the skills necessary for academic success.

Tressa Gardner said almost all children who are born prematurely have some speech or hearing problems. She said many autistic children have speech problems.

Several years ago while attending a Beatles event at the Clay Pot, Gardner said, it popped into her mind to have a fundraiser with Beatles music. She asked around on Facebook and other places if they had such a concert would people attend. She said she received positive responses from people who thought it would be a good idea.

She said the Woodys played that night, too.

“Our goal is to raise $5,000, but $10,000 would allow us to purchase the piece of equipment,” she said.

There will also be a live auction.

Celly Kahn is executive director of the Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite and the center’s Facebook page. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. VIP tickets are $75. VIP Experience includes preferred seating, gift bag, seated three-course meal outside, one drink ticket for a beer or glass of wine and hanging out with the band during their sound check.