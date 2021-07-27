Theodore Lester Elementary School cuts ribbon to education garden that honors former staff member

"The garden has several raised beds where students will learn how to grow a variety of fruits and vegetables throughout the school year," Crowson said. "It also features an herb garden where students will use their senses to learn about different types of herbs. There is also a succulent garden that teaches students about plants that have different needs than most plants.

The garden also has a hydroponics lab where each of the grade levels will have their own part in growing plants using formulated, nutrient-rich water instead of soil, and fun sensory elements including fairy gardens, a butterfly hunt and a sensory pathway, Crowson said.

"We want this to be a great learning opportunity for all of our students, while also honoring a truly amazing woman who gave her heart and soul to the students in Florence One Schools," she said.

Crowson said they will cook fruits and vegetables.

"We'll be teaching them how to take a squash, cut it up and make parmesan squash with them," she said.

Fruits, vegetables and herbs are growing in five raised beds, said Makayla Bailey, a kindergarten teacher and the other coordinator of the garden program.