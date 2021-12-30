Thieves drive into Magnolia Mall, leave with ATM

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for a black pickup that was last seen early Thursday morning as it drove out of Magnolia Mall with an ATM in its bed.

Florence Police responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the mall and found that the truck drove through the front entrance of the mall, loaded an ATM into the bed and then drove through the mall and out the back, according to a release from the agency.

The truck appears to be a Toyota Tundra with black and silver rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.