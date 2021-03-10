Thieves hit two East Palmetto Street businesses

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify two people wanted in connection to break-ins March 6 along East Palmetto Street.
Florence County Sheriff's Deputies responded Saturday at 11 p.m. to a report of two break-ins -- one at Wholesale Motor Sports and a second at Sunrise Drive-In, according to a release from the agency.
An Apollo 4 Wheeler and Moto Dirt Bike were reported taken from Wholesale Motorsports.
Surveillance video captures one of the incidents.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identity of the robbers is asked to contact sheriff's office investigator at 843-665-2121 ext. 372 or submit a tip on the agency's free app for Apple and Android devices. You can also submit a tip anonymously through CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting information at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the P3Tips app on your phone or calling 888-CRIME-SC. You can earn cash rewards up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers for information leading to the arrest of people involved in crime.