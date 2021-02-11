Thieves take ATM from northern Florence County credit union

FLORENCE, S.C. -- At least two people early Thursday morning made the unauthorized withdrawal of an ATM machine from a credit union on McIver Road near TV Road north of Florence.

The crew used a trackhoe and a container truck reported taken from a neighboring business to rip the machine from its building and haul it off.

The ATM, at the time, contained an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 375, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.