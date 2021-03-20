Thieves take South Cashua Drive ATM

FLORENCE, S.C. -- For the second time in as many months thieves have stolen a Florence area ATM.

Early Saturday morning Florence Police responded to an alarm at Anderson Brothers Bank on South Cashua Drive and, upon arrival, found the ATM had been taken, according to a release from the agency.

The thieves used a piece of heavy equipment from a neighboring construction site was used to remove the ATM from the bank. The machinery was located abandoned in an adjacent lot.

On Feb. 11 the ATM at SPC Credit Union on McIver Road was taken using equipment reported taken from a nearby business.

Florence County Sheriff's Office indicated at least two people were involved in the SPC Credit Union ATM theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Jcantey@cityofflorence.com.