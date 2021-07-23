 Skip to main content
Third former Darlington detention center employee arrested
Third former Darlington detention center employee arrested

Jessica Graham

Jessica Graham, 30, of Timmonsville, was arrested Thursday on a charge of misconduct in office.

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A former W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center employee has been arrested after allegedly engaging in a relationship with a female inmate. 

Jessica Graham, 30, of Timmonsville, was arrested Thursday by agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on a charge of misconduct in office. 

A warrant says that Graham engaged in a relationship between April and July with a female inmate at the facility. She is also alleged to have provided money to the inmate's commissary account. 

The allegations in the warrant are supported by telephone conversations and digital records of the inmate's commissary account. 

Graham was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond. 

The case was investigated at the request of the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. 

Graham will be prosecuted by the office of Fourth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers. 

She is the third former Darlington detention center or prison guard to be arrested and charged within the last two weeks. Last week, Ron Stephone Miller, 31, was arrested on charges of furnishing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office and Lejean Davis was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office. 

