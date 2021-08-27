Third highest coronavirus case count reported Friday in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florence County reported 191 total coronavirus cases Friday (167 confirmed), and it didn’t even rank in the top 10 counties in South Carolina.
Twelve counties – more than one-fourth of the state – reported more than 200 total cases.
The top five counties Friday were Greenville (596 total, 514 confirmed), Charleston (581/280), Lexington (558/362), Dorchester (545/328) and Richland (480/308). Horry County (442/282) was not far behind.
The total for the day statewide was 6,697 total cases (4,650 confirmed). That was the third-highest single-day total since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. It was surpassed only by the 7,680 cases reported on Jan. 6 and the 7,450 cases reported on Jan. 8.
State health officials also reported 39 deaths (25 confirmed) on Friday.
The high numbers are not likely to recede soon. On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that 41,931 coronavirus tests were conducted. The positivity rate was 14.3%.
This was a day after DHEC reported that 27,573 tests were conducted with 15.8% positivity and two days after DHEC reported that 18,736 tests were conducted with 18.6% positivity.
In the Pee Dee, 323 total cases (277 confirmed) were reported Friday.
Behind Florence County, Darlington County reported 45 cases (36 confirmed), followed by Dillon County (28/26), Marlboro County (24/15), Marion County (22/22) and Williamsburg County (13/11).
The state’s cumulative totals now are 579,769 confirmed cases, 134,496 probable cases, 9,174 confirmed deaths and 1,279 probable deaths.
According to The State, at least 53.1% of the cases reported Friday were people aged 30 and under. Children 10 and younger made up 15% of the new cases, while 22.7% of the cases were attributed to people between the ages of 11 and 20.
When the pandemic was first starting out in South Carolina during March and April 2020, only 1.6% of children ages 10 and under were testing positive, while just 5.5% of those between the age of 11 and 20 contracted COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic between the months of December and February, only 5.8% of positive cases were kids 10 and under.
At least 77 deaths— less than 1% — of all COVID-related deaths as of Aug. 20 have been from “breakthrough” cases, meaning the person was fully vaccinated. The majority of deaths — 65% — are people ages 71 and up. And about 65% of those who died had comorbid conditions.
To date, 9,343,292 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.
As of Wednesday, 4,259,571 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,400,373 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (55.9%) and 2,021,808 are fully vaccinated (47.1%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.