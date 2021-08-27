Third highest coronavirus case count reported Friday in SC

Behind Florence County, Darlington County reported 45 cases (36 confirmed), followed by Dillon County (28/26), Marlboro County (24/15), Marion County (22/22) and Williamsburg County (13/11).

The state’s cumulative totals now are 579,769 confirmed cases, 134,496 probable cases, 9,174 confirmed deaths and 1,279 probable deaths.

According to The State, at least 53.1% of the cases reported Friday were people aged 30 and under. Children 10 and younger made up 15% of the new cases, while 22.7% of the cases were attributed to people between the ages of 11 and 20.

When the pandemic was first starting out in South Carolina during March and April 2020, only 1.6% of children ages 10 and under were testing positive, while just 5.5% of those between the age of 11 and 20 contracted COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic between the months of December and February, only 5.8% of positive cases were kids 10 and under.

At least 77 deaths— less than 1% — of all COVID-related deaths as of Aug. 20 have been from “breakthrough” cases, meaning the person was fully vaccinated. The majority of deaths — 65% — are people ages 71 and up. And about 65% of those who died had comorbid conditions.

To date, 9,343,292 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.