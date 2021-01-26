Thirty-nine nonprofit organizations awarded grants during COVID

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Community Foundation for a Better Hartsville has awarded a total of $190,000 dollars in grants to 39 organizations.

These funds were made possible by two generous donations – $100,000 from the Sonoco Foundation and $100,000 from the Byerly Foundation.

“We are very grateful that these two organizations entrusted us with this task,” said Kerlyn D. Mondesir Jr., executive director of the Community Foundation for a Better Hartsville.

Mondesir said this is a one-time donation, and it was given to help nonprofit organizations impacted by COVID-19 survive the pandemic.

Mondesir said they wanted to give nonprofits a boost during these difficult times.

A committee of six volunteers reviewed the grant applications.

He said the Community Foundation is devoted to "stimulating community and economic development."

It is a nonprofit organization that was established in 2012. Its members represent a cross-section of institutional and community partners working together.