Thirty-nine nonprofit organizations awarded grants during COVID
Thirty-nine nonprofit organizations awarded grants during COVID

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Community Foundation for a Better Hartsville has awarded a total of $190,000 dollars in grants to 39 organizations.

These funds were made possible by two generous donations – $100,000 from the Sonoco Foundation and $100,000 from the Byerly Foundation.

“We are very grateful that these two organizations entrusted us with this task,” said Kerlyn D. Mondesir Jr., executive director of the Community Foundation for a Better Hartsville.

Mondesir said this is a one-time donation, and it was given to help nonprofit organizations impacted by COVID-19 survive the pandemic.

Mondesir said they wanted to give nonprofits a boost during these difficult times.

A committee of six volunteers reviewed the grant applications.

He said the Community Foundation is devoted to "stimulating community and economic development."

It is a nonprofit organization that was established in 2012. Its members represent a cross-section of institutional and community partners working together.

The grant recipients: Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County, $5,000; Black Creek Arts Council of Darlington, $5,000; Mount Olive Word of Life Church, $5,000; Man 2 Man Fatherhood, $5,000; YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee, $5,000; Darlington County First Steps, $5,000; Darlington County Habitat for Humanity, $5,000; EdVenture Children’s Museum, $5,000; The Red Fox Club, $2,500; Pee Dee Coalition, $5,000; and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area, $5,000.

Other recipients: Child and Family Resource Foundation, $5,000; DCHS Community Outreach, $5,000; Butler Heritage Foundation, $5,000; Cypress Adventures, Inc., $5,000; CreFIRST Carolina Foundation, $5,000; United Way of Hartsville, $5,000; Trees For Tomorrow, $5,000; Hartsville Heritage Foundation, $5,000; Trent Hill Center for Children and Families, $5,000; Rubicon Family Counseling Services, $5,000; Hartsville Home Educators, $5,000; and Hartsville Interfaith Ministries, $5,000.

More recipients: Wesley UMC/Hartsville Soup Kitchen, $5,000; Hartsville Presbyterian PCA, $5,000; Thomas Hart Academy, $5,000; Coker University Enactus Team, $5,000; WeFOJA (formerly South Carolina African American Heritage Foundation), $5,000; Gospel in the Park, $5,000; Household of Faith Church, $5,000; Foster Care Clothing Closet, $5,000.

More recipients: The Salvation Army of Florence, $5,000; Butler Academy, $5,000; Kalmia Gardens of Coker University, $5,000; Mount Calvary Community Development Corp, $5,000; Darlington County Council on Aging, $5,000; and Carolina Kids Inc, $5,000; Community Foundation for a Better Hartsville, $5,000; and Darlington County Humane Society, $2,500.

