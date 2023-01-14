This year's Colors of Cancer draws warriors to continue fight for a cure

FLORENCE, S.C. — A small group of dedicated cancer warriors gathered at Joan Billheimer's home Tuesday night for wine and charcuterie as they put together the final details for this year's Colors of Cancer event set for Florence Country Club later in January.

"Its my passion; I'm a survivor," Billheimer said of the annual fundraiser. "I saw the need in the community. There's a lot of cancer here."

Billheimer and Kay Floyd Parish started the event 15 or 16 years back, she said. Others on hand recalled it going on longer. Nobody recalled when it first started.

To date, though, the annual event has raised more than $200,000 to battle cancer and the goal for this year's fundraiser is $50,000, she said.

"You don't say no to Joan," said Tom Batterbee, general manager of Nucor Steel in Darlington.

Batterby became involved in the event when he moved to the area and Kay Floyd Parish was his real estate agent.

"It's a great cause. My mom is a breast cancer survivor and I have had family members with cancer," Batterby said.

He also oversees more than 900 teammates who work in the Pee Dee — an area of high rates of cancer.

"We have lots of teammates and families touched by cancer for sure, so it's important to us," Batterby said. "Nucor loves to do outreach."

Nucor has also contributed two items to the event's silent auction — fire pits.

"Our fabricators at the mill are building two fire pits of steel. They're awesome. Big fire pits with lids on them and the whole bit," Batterby said. "They're pretty impressive. I saw a picture today. They're going to be awesome."

"We've been supporting cancer research in the area and cancer charities for close to seven years," said Robbie Roberson, an executive with Harbor Freight Tools.

"It got started with myself; I'm a cancer survivor," Roberson said. "It's kinda personal. The owner of the company is a philanthropist and he's been gracious to let me support these organizations."

Harbor Freight takes the fight to cure cancer to heart — it was one of the donors to McLeod Health's new mobile mammography unit.

"We regularly use it to come to our distribution center, help our associates diagnose cancer and deal with it early," Roberson said.

With the development of mRNA vaccines, Roberson said, he is hopeful that victories are in the near future in the fight against cancer.

"It's not a question of if, it's a matter of when. We're confident cancer will go the way of other diseases in the past," Roberson said of polio and measles. "We're hopeful cancer will be in the same category soon."

"For me, Joan asked me," said Chip Munn with Signature Wealth Strategies. "It had to have been a decade ago. I don't know anybody who hasn't been touched by cancer."

"I lost my uncle to pancreatic cancer and he was one of my favorite people," Munn said. "Within the last few years my dad died of pancreatic cancer."

"I had an opportunity to help get the program started. It felt like a good investment, spur other people to give," Munn said. "Joan and Kay Parris are just inspiring."

"We've been involved with the dinner since its inception," said Tom Ewart with First Reliance Bank — Billheimer's employer when she started the program.

Ewart, like so many, has a multitude of reasons to support the fight to cure cancer.

"My father and my grandfather and my mother passed away from cancer and my wife of 35 years passed away from cancer and I'm also a prostate cancer survivor," Ewart said. "It's real and I get behind it personally to help Joan."

"Cancer is very close to my heart," said Jill Lewis, also with Signature Wealth Strategies. "My mother died of cancer. Cancer is prevalent in my family. When it comes to cancer and things that help other people, I have to be a part of it. There are so many people who are affected by cancer."

Billheimer said she has had support at every step along the way.

"I was with First Reliance Bank when I started it and they supported me," she said.

This year the cause is a bit closer to Billheimer's heart.

"My daughter was just diagnosed last week with cancer," Billheimer said. "She's had surgery and she's doing fine."

This year's event is all but sold out, Billheimer said of the Jan. 26 pasta dinner. Entertainment this year will be from singer Jennifer Edwards.

To inquire about tickets for this year's event, or next year's, contact Billheimer on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/joan.billheimer.1.