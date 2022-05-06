Thompson Barbershop has been serving the Florence community for over 50 years

FLORENCE, S.C. — Thompson Barber Shop is known for ministering to souls and providing hair care to the Florence community for over 50 years.

Thompson Barber Shop began in 1970 when William Thompson decided to open his own barber shop. The shop has been passed down and is run by his youngest son, William Thompson Jr.

The younger Thompson did a number of things before surrendering to his calling. He did art, was a Kirby vacuum salesman, and worked at Belk and Parrot’s furniture until he realized cutting hair was his passion.

The shop is on what was once regarded as the “Black Wall Street” of Florence. Williams Thompson Jr. said Thompson Barber Shop, Trinity Baptist Church and Ideal Funeral Parlor hold onto the history of Black Wall Street and keep the history of minority ownership going.

“Everyone from surrounding areas knew that the 100 and 200 block of Dargan street were the black businesses, '' he said. “That was no question.”

He said his father is the best example in the world of hard work and dedication.

William Thompson was a pastor for over 30 years with churches in Darlington and Lake City. He also created Thompson Barber College in Florence, which teaches character, personality, and professionalism to upcoming barbers. He is a man known for paying it forward and helping others.

William Thompson Jr. said he wants to continue the standard of helping others by telling people the truth. He said a lot of young people are living in a world that is “make believe.”

“Social media has misconstrued reality for our kids,” William Thompson Jr. said. “That is why there is a rise in crime, the love has grown cold, and why so many young people are dying. When I cut a child’s hair, I use it as an opportunity to speak life to them and to hold them accountable. We need to stop sweeping things under the rug and tell them straight up when they are wrong.”

“The problem is we are not holding the village responsible anymore,” he said. “You have to tell the parent what the child is doing because a lot of times the parent does not know and sometimes you even have to tell the parents that they are wrong and hold them accountable. It is about accountability.”

William Thompson Jr. said he works hard to make sure the barbershop always remains positive and promotes positivity to the community.

“We want to encourage the youth to change their behavior and make them more positive. Every opportunity I have to cut hair, I use it to encourage the youth to believe in themselves and to progress forward in the right way.”

He said it is when you are trying your best to do good that God extends his blessings upon you out of nowhere because he recognizes your desire to see the good come from the community.

