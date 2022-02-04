Three answers: Saint Anthony Catholic School students make sandwiches for Parking Lot Mission

FLORENCE, S.C. – Saint Anthony Catholic School students finished Catholic School Education Week by packing sandwiches and other foods for Parking Lot Mission.

Saint Anthony Principal Kristine Galemmo recently answered questions about the school’s efforts to provide meals to Parking Lot Mission as the school’s middle schoolers made and packed peanut butter and jelly and bologna and cheese sandwiches Friday afternoon.

1. What is Parking Lot Mission?

Parking Lot Mission is a group of volunteers and local churches that partner to provide essential items to the homeless and others struggling in the community. It was founded in 1993 and occurs on Saturdays behind HopeHealth in Florence.

2. What is the project happening at the school?

We’re doing a service project during Catholic School Week. This is them [the students] just kind of giving back. It went down the line through the school in an assembly line. Our younger grades decorated the bags and put in the cookies and the chips and some fruit.

3. What does it mean for the school to give back?