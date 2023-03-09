FLORENCE, S.C. -- On the heels of several complaints by neighbors, Florence Police initiated a drug investigation in Queensferry off Third Loop Road in Florence.

Wednesday Florence Police Department's Emergency response Team, the Florence County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team and the Florence County Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Queensferry Drive and arrested two people.

"The search of the residence and a camper on the property yielded a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and pills," according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Shane Poquette of the residence, Gabriella Valencia Torres-Feliciano of Murrells Inlet and Samuel Ward (Smith) of Piedmont were all arrested at the scene.

"Shane Poquette was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana. Samuel Ward (Smith) was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent distribute methamphetamine. Gabriella Valencia Torres-Feliciano was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine," Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release.

Poquette is currently free on $35,000 bond while the other two remain in custody at the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond each.