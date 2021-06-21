Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Florence One high schools will have at least one new assistant principal next year.

The Florence One Schools board of trustees approved administratively recommended new hires during its Thursday board meeting.

“We are happy to have all of these administrators coming on board,” said Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “Administrators play a vital role in our school community, and we look forward to the fresh ideas they will bring to their schools and the district.”

Beverly Greene and Brandon Carter will join the staff at South Florence High School as assistant principals.

Greene was an an interventionist at Dewey L. Carter Elementary School. She has a master’s degree in educational leadership and a master’s degree in learning and teaching: instructional technology from Coastal Carolina University.

Carter was most recently a physical education teacher at Florence Three's Olanta Creative Arts & Science Magnet School. He has his master’s degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University. He also has elementary and secondary principal tier one certifications.