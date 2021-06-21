 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools
0 Comments
top story

Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Florence One high schools will have at least one new assistant principal next year. 

The Florence One Schools board of trustees approved administratively recommended new hires during its Thursday board meeting. 

“We are happy to have all of these administrators coming on board,” said Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “Administrators play a vital role in our school community, and we look forward to the fresh ideas they will bring to their schools and the district.”

Beverly Greene and Brandon Carter will join the staff at South Florence High School as assistant principals.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Greene was an an interventionist at Dewey L. Carter Elementary School. She has a master’s degree in educational leadership and a master’s degree in learning and teaching: instructional technology from Coastal Carolina University.

Carter was most recently a physical education teacher at Florence Three's Olanta Creative Arts & Science Magnet School. He has his master’s degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University. He also has elementary and secondary principal tier one certifications. 

Lauren Hasty will serve as an assistant principal at West Florence High School. She was a lead teacher, curriculum coordinator and instructional coach at Mullins High School. Hasty has a masters of education in curriculum and instruction with a focus in secondary literacy and a masters of education in educational leadership from the American College of Education. 

Also, Chris Coleman will take over as director of the Alfred Rush Academy, and Calandra Brisbone-Davis will become district's director of professional development. 

Coleman was previously an assistant principal at West Florence. He holds a masters of education from Union University and is currently working toward a certificate of school management and leadership from Harvard University.

Brisbone-Davis was also an assistant principal at West Florence. She holds a master’s degree in instructional technology from Lesley University. 

+3 
Beverly Greene

Beverly Greene has been named an assistant principal at South Florence High School.

 Contributed Photo
+3 
Brandon Carter

Brandon Carter has been named an assistant principal at South Florence High School.

 Contributed Photo
+3 
Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman has been named director of the Alfred Rush Academy.

 Contributed Photo
+3 
Calandra Brisbone-Davis

Calandra Brisbone-Davis has been named Florence One Schools director of professional development.

 Contributed Photo
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 21

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring
Local News

Former Florence County deputy sentenced to one year in prison for running gambling ring

FLORENCE, S.C. – A former Florence County Sheriff's deputy will spend a year and a day in federal prison for his involvement in an illegal gambling ring in Florence and Williamsburg counties. Mark Edward Fuleihan, 49, of Florence, was sentenced by Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell of the District of South Carolina Thursday morning following an earlier guilty plea for operating an illegal gambling business. Fuleihan will serve a three-year term of court-ordered supervision following his release from prison. 

Local News

Five graveyards relocated north of Florence in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Five graveyards have been found on a property located north of Florence in Darlington County. Brian Gandy, director of the Darlington County Historical Commission, and Jim Frederick, a professor at Clemson University, announced Monday that they used historic records, old maps and aerial photographs and site exploration to relocate five graveyards at the Clemson University Pee Dee Research and Education Center which is located adjacent to Dargans Pond near the Pee Dee River. 

Florence After Five to return June 25
Local News

Florence After Five to return June 25

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence After Five is set to return next week and continue through October.  The city of Florence's downtown development corporation announced on its website that Florence After Five is scheduled to return from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25 in the 100 block of South Dargan Street.

The band for the first Florence After Five in more than a year will be Hip Pocket. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert