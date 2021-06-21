Three assistant principals named in Florence One high schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Florence One high schools will have at least one new assistant principal next year.
The Florence One Schools board of trustees approved administratively recommended new hires during its Thursday board meeting.
“We are happy to have all of these administrators coming on board,” said Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “Administrators play a vital role in our school community, and we look forward to the fresh ideas they will bring to their schools and the district.”
Beverly Greene and Brandon Carter will join the staff at South Florence High School as assistant principals.
Greene was an an interventionist at Dewey L. Carter Elementary School. She has a master’s degree in educational leadership and a master’s degree in learning and teaching: instructional technology from Coastal Carolina University.
Carter was most recently a physical education teacher at Florence Three's Olanta Creative Arts & Science Magnet School. He has his master’s degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University. He also has elementary and secondary principal tier one certifications.
Lauren Hasty will serve as an assistant principal at West Florence High School. She was a lead teacher, curriculum coordinator and instructional coach at Mullins High School. Hasty has a masters of education in curriculum and instruction with a focus in secondary literacy and a masters of education in educational leadership from the American College of Education.
Also, Chris Coleman will take over as director of the Alfred Rush Academy, and Calandra Brisbone-Davis will become district's director of professional development.
Coleman was previously an assistant principal at West Florence. He holds a masters of education from Union University and is currently working toward a certificate of school management and leadership from Harvard University.
Brisbone-Davis was also an assistant principal at West Florence. She holds a master’s degree in instructional technology from Lesley University.