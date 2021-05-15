Three business leaders call Florence City Council's attention to negative effects of business license and rental registry ordibnances

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Florence business leaders recently asked the Florence City Council to revisit its business license tax and rental registry ordinances.
Joey McMillan, Gary Finklea and Barnett Greenberg spoke to the council regarding the ordinances Monday.
McMillan began his remarks to the council by saying he had two businesses in the city: a commercial property business and a residential real estate business.
“I have two businesses but as of three weeks ago, the city of Florence tells me that I’ve got four businesses,” McMillan said. “I’ve increased by two. Two that I’ve never operated as a business, they just held properties.”
He later explained that his businesses pay rent to companies that he owns for property held in the name of the companies.
McMillan said that the business community was excited about the potential of Act 176, a bill signed into law in 2020 to standardize the business license taxing system of the state’s municipalities.
Jordan’s bill
The bill that would become the act was introduced by state Rep. Jay Jordan on April 9, 2019. It was signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on Oct. 7, 2020. McMaster, House Speaker Jay Lucas, state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and Jordan appeared at a ceremony signing in early November.
Kevin Yokim, assistant city manager for the city of Florence, told the Florence City Council in February the business license tax bill does basically four things: establishes a uniform classification system for businesses, creates a uniform payment date (April 30) for businesses to pay their taxes starting in 2022, provides a uniform portal for businesses operating in multiple cities and towns and establishes a bi-annual reevaluation process for business license taxing plans.
The city ordinance
In order to implement these business license tax bills, the city of Florence needed to approve an ordinance to update its business license tax codes. The city held and approved first reading of this bill in February and approved the bill upon final reading in March.
Yokim told the council Monday that the city’s ordinance was a copy of an ordinance provided to all municipalities by the South Carolina Municipal Association.
Negative effects
McMillan said he had experienced some unintended negative effects from the business license ordinance. He said that he was now being required to fill out more paperwork and pay a higher tax rate.
Later in the meeting, Yokim would explain that the bill’s requirement to reclassify businesses would be based on the classification system established by the municipal association using tax data.
The most recent classification system created by the association differs from the classification system used by the city of Florence. Those differences create a problem for the city. In specific, the new classifications could result in the city taxing a certain sector too much (a windfall for the city) or too little (a deficit for the city).
For example, say the city has two businesses that require licenses and that each business pays the city $50, resulting in $100 of revenue for the city. When the new classification system is implemented, one of the businesses may have a $60 fee and the other business may stay at $50, resulting in an additional $10 of revenue for the city. Or one of the businesses may have a $40 fee, resulting in a loss of $10 in revenue for the city.
In order to prevent either a gain in revenue or a loss of revenue, the city elected to rebalance the rates it charges businesses, thus it should still – assuming a good economy – receive roughly the same amount of revenue when the new law goes into effect as it did before.
Not every type of business had their rates rebalanced but Yokim said that added 65% of the businesses that had their rates changed were classified into a lower rate class and 35% were classified into a higher rate class.
Also, the city ordinance removes an exemption the city created in the 1980s that exempted commercial properties from the city’s business license fee.
McMillan said that in a meeting with the city staff about the removal of the exemption he was given two reasons: that everyone else was doing it (“I’ll be honest with you I used to try to use that with my mother in high school and I never got very far,” McMillan said.) and that the city could be subject to liability over the exemption (“I just can’t imagine that we’re living in a world today that if you don’t tax something, you might get sued,” McMillan said).
Unfortunately for McMillan, the real estate businesses were one of the businesses moved into a higher class, resulting in a larger tax bill from the city.
“That caught me a little off guard,” McMillan said. “I don’t think it was rolled out like it should have been.”
Finklea also said that the city would be double-taxing rental property owners because they’re paying a tax to the state based on income. He said that the fees would make the city less attractive to businesses.
Greenberg said the ordinances were coming in the middle of economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He then asked the city council to revisit the ordinance.
McMillan also addressed the rental registry ordinance approved by the city council last fall.
Rental Registry Ordinance
The city council approved the rental registry ordinance on Oct. 12, 2020. The ordinance requires landlords to pay a $25 rental permit fee and a business license to rent out domiciles in the city. However, it does offer an exception to the business license if the owner of the property owns less than five units in the city.
The ordinance also requires that property owners maintain their rental units in accordance with the international property code.
When it was approved, the vote to approve the ordinance was on a party-line basis with the five Democratic city council members voting in favor and the two Republicans voting against it.
The reasoning for the ordinance was to give the city the ability to get property owners to improve dilapidated and unsafe rental properties.
Negative effects
McMillan said his residential real estate business did approximately 500 transactions per year and around 90% of the homes don’t meet the international code.
“It’s going to be very burdensome for people trying to do the right thing to make the rental properties right,” McMillan said. “As a matter of a fact, if we fill out that form [to register a rental unit] wrong or make a mistake on it, we’re subject to a misdemeanor. I’ve got to do about 100 properties and I’m very nervous about signing my name to that.”
He called the registry extreme overkill to solve a problem that needed to be dealt with.
McMillan asked the city to revisit the ordinance after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and talk to the people in the trenches that would have to deal with the ordinance.
Finklea asked the council to consider repealing the ordinance or at least delay implementation for a year or two. He said that the international code already provides procedures and methods for the city to bring properties up to code and that the rental registry was unnecessary.
He said he blamed the city staff for failing to use the methods outlined in the international code prior to the rental registry’s approval.
Finklea said that the city would be creating a bureaucracy to enforce the ordinance because its current planning staff was already overwhelmed.
He said supply shortages and price increases would make it difficult to make the needed improvements.