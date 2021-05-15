Three business leaders call Florence City Council's attention to negative effects of business license and rental registry ordibnances

The most recent classification system created by the association differs from the classification system used by the city of Florence. Those differences create a problem for the city. In specific, the new classifications could result in the city taxing a certain sector too much (a windfall for the city) or too little (a deficit for the city).

For example, say the city has two businesses that require licenses and that each business pays the city $50, resulting in $100 of revenue for the city. When the new classification system is implemented, one of the businesses may have a $60 fee and the other business may stay at $50, resulting in an additional $10 of revenue for the city. Or one of the businesses may have a $40 fee, resulting in a loss of $10 in revenue for the city.

In order to prevent either a gain in revenue or a loss of revenue, the city elected to rebalance the rates it charges businesses, thus it should still – assuming a good economy – receive roughly the same amount of revenue when the new law goes into effect as it did before.

Not every type of business had their rates rebalanced but Yokim said that added 65% of the businesses that had their rates changed were classified into a lower rate class and 35% were classified into a higher rate class.