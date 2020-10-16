Three candidates seek Seat 2 on Florence On Schools board

Reynolds and his wife, Leah, a music educator at McLaurin Elementary School, have three children, twins Sullivan and Hallie, 8, and Finley, 4.

Reynolds said he grew up in Florence One Schools, and now that his twins are in third grade at McLaurin Elementary, he said it is time for him to give back to the schools that invested in him and made an impact on his life.

“I am very much involved in the schools,” Reynolds said. “Having a wife who is a teacher and children in the schools, I have a lot of reasons to see the schools be the very best that they can be.”

This is his first time running for the school board.

Reynolds said he wants to see unity on the school board and put the students and teachers first, not just the schools in Seat 2.

“I want to do what is best for every single child in the district,” he said.

“I think for myself,” he said.

Reynolds said he will get the facts, assess each situation, and do what is in the best interest for all students and do it in the most respectful way possible.