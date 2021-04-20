 Skip to main content
Three-car crash closes Florence's MLK Bridge, sends three people to hospital
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A three-car crash left the Martin Luther King Jr. flyover ramp between Lucas and Church streets in Florence closed Tuesday evening while Florence Police conducted their investigation.

The 5:30 p.m. crash stretched from the top to bottom of the south-bound lanes on the south side of the bridge.

Florence firefighters extricated two people from their vehicles and three people were transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries, Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said.

One of the drivers was cited for being left of center, he said.

One of the vehicles overturned in the crash.

The bridge was closed for about an hour.

