Three die Saturday night in Darlington County crashes
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Three people died in a span of five hours on Darlington County roads Saturday night.

The first crash happened on Philadelphia Street at 7:15 p.m. when a 2006 Mercury sedan that was west bound ran off the left side of the road and into a tree, said Sgt. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver, and only occupant of the car, died in the crash, Collins said.

At 8 p.m. an east bound 2000 BMW SUV struck a pedestrian who was walking in the east-bound lanes of Interstate 20 at the 131 mile marker -- near the Lamar Highway exit.

The pedestrian died in the crash, Collins said.

At 11:50 p.m. on SC 403 a head on collision killed on person and sent three others to area hospitals.

Collins said a 2003 Honda sedan and a 2014 BMW sedan ran head on into each other.

The driver of the Honda died and three people in the BMW were transported to area hospitals, Collins said.

The Patrol's MAIT (multi-disciplinary accident investigation team) is investigating to determine which vehicle crossed the center line, Collins said.

Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee hasn't yet released the identities of the wreck victim.

