Three events scheduled for Saturday and Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Residents of the Pee Dee have three events that they could attend later this week, weekend, and early next week.
First, the Whitney M. Slater Foundation will host a virtual health fair and walk for a cure event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Registration is $15 and is available via eventbrite.com/e/the-whitney-m-slater-foundation-walkhealth-fair-tickets-121951156191.
Second, a fish fry, candy giveaway and get out the vote rally will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on Oakland Avenue.
And third, assembly for a souls to the polls event will begin at noon Monday at 1100 Clement St. The souls to the polls event is sponsored by Carolina for All, New Alpha CDC, Center for Common Ground Group, The Whitney M. Slater Foundation, and Action Together Pee Dee. For additional information about this event, call 843-468-5265.
