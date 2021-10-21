Three Florence County Council Districts too big, three districts are too small

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Florence County Council Districts have too many people and three districts don't have enough people.
Frank Rainwater, executive director of the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs office, presented information to the Florence County Council about the county's population changes Thursday morning as the beginning of the council's redistricting process. During his presentation, Rainwater showed the council a chart indicating the current population of the nine county council districts, the ideal population of each district (15,198 people), and how much the each district is above or below the ideal population.
The ideal population of the county districts is determined by first subtracting 274 inmates at the Palmer Pre-Release Center from the county's population of 137,059, then dividing the resulting number by 9 and moving to the nearest whole number.
Rainwater added that the courts have determined that there can be some difference in population from the ideal number.
Florence County currently has a difference of 20.52%. Council District 9, which includes parts of west and south Florence, has a population of 16,798 people or 10.53% above the ideal population. Council District 1, which includes southern Florence County and the municipalities of Lake City, Scranton and Olanta, has a population of 13,680 people, 9.99% below the ideal population.
Rainwater said his office usually recommends that the difference can be as much as 5% from the largest to the smallest district, meaning that the populations of the districts should be between 15,577 and 14,818 people.
Districts 9, 8 (16,265 people) which includes the southern part of the city of Florence and 5 (15,857 people) which includes the south Florence suburbs and Coward (15,857) have higher populations that 15,557 people.
This means that some of the people in these districts will have to be moved to other districts to get the population down.
Rainwater said it was the council's job to talk amongst themselves and with their constituents to determine what the core of each district is (I.e. what parts should be kept and what parts should be given up.) while keeping in mind the 14th amendment requirements to neither dilute nor pack minority votes.
Districts 1, 2 (13,948 people) which include southeastern Florence County including Johnsonville and Pamplico, and 7 (14,163 people) which includes portions of east and north Florence and goes north to the county line, have populations that are below the minimum.
This means that people will have to be added to these districts to get the populations high enough.
The remaining districts – 3 (15,473), 4 (15,374), and 6 (15,227) – have populations within the recommended limits.