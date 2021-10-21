Three Florence County Council Districts too big, three districts are too small

Rainwater said his office usually recommends that the difference can be as much as 5% from the largest to the smallest district, meaning that the populations of the districts should be between 15,577 and 14,818 people.

Districts 9, 8 (16,265 people) which includes the southern part of the city of Florence and 5 (15,857 people) which includes the south Florence suburbs and Coward (15,857) have higher populations that 15,557 people.

This means that some of the people in these districts will have to be moved to other districts to get the population down.

Rainwater said it was the council's job to talk amongst themselves and with their constituents to determine what the core of each district is (I.e. what parts should be kept and what parts should be given up.) while keeping in mind the 14th amendment requirements to neither dilute nor pack minority votes.

Districts 1, 2 (13,948 people) which include southeastern Florence County including Johnsonville and Pamplico, and 7 (14,163 people) which includes portions of east and north Florence and goes north to the county line, have populations that are below the minimum.

This means that people will have to be added to these districts to get the populations high enough.