Three Florence County fire departments earn Fire Safe certification

FLORENCE, S.C. − Three Florence County fire departments earned Fire Safe South Carolina Communities certification for their efforts to develop community risk reduction plans for their communities in 2020.
Howe Springs Fire Rescue, West Florence Fire Rescue and City of Florence Fire Department each earned the designation − Howe Springs for the second time.
“The enthusiasm for obtaining this designation continues to grow, and we remain encouraged by active participation,” Community Risk Reduction Chief Josh Fulbright said. “We congratulate the 80 designees and, even with the pandemic, are excited to see a 40 percent increase from last year. We look forward to recognizing them during the June Fire-Rescue Conference in Columbia − along with those from 2019 who could not be fully recognized last year.”
The goal of the program is to get fire departments out into their communities where they can better assess the fire risk for each community and then target messages to those areas, said Howe Springs Fire Marshal Michael Page.
"It's kind of like fire prevention on steroids," Page said. "It's focused fire prevention. It's understanding and evaluating the risk in your area. So that way you know, hey in this area of our district, here's our highest hazards, here's our most life hazards. It really lets you see here's where we need to focus on this message, Here's where we need to focus on that message.
"Everybody knows don't play with matches and all that good stuff. Are you well versed in cooking safety? Are you well versed in home electrical safety? Things of that nature.
"We try to use the data we collect from running calls, or from citizens themselves and their general concerns. Obviously we know when we have a retirement community or a nursing home area we're going to focus on different stuff than you would if you had an area that had primarily young families and kids."
The department gets a couple of calls a week where a resident is requesting a smoke detector be installed, and that gets firefighters into homes where they can work with a resident about fire hazards and fire safety, he said.
Some departments will team up with the state and with the Red Cross and do a neighborhood smoke detector blitz where firefighters go door-to-door to talk with residents about fire safety and install detectors at the same time, he said.
"The great thing is the program we're participating in is expanding. They're getting more and more departments involved," Page said. "It's really a way for the state and local agencies to work together to do more to prevent fires than be reactive."
Page said that while the program is aimed at getting departments to be proactive, the nature of their business would always include the reactive portion − responding to fires.