Three Florence nonprofits got $2,500 donations Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three Florence nonprofits were presented with $2,500 checks Thursday morning, the proceeds from the June 11 Boggin’ Down Chicken Bog Contest & Festival presented by Raldex in the parking lot of the Florence Center.

Representatives from Camp Adaptabilities, the Civil Air Patrol and the Florence Area Literacy Council were on hand at Raldex Hospitality's headquarters on Woody Jones Boulevard and all indicated the funds would go to purchase durable materials that will be used for years to come.

"Any donations we get go directly to the kids at camp," said Shelly Hartz with Camp Adaptabilities, which serves children with multiple disabilities who want a summer camp experience. "We don't charge anything for the kids to come, we cover all the costs so we go by donation. Anytime someone helps us out with paying for supplies and equipment for the kids and allowing new kids is something to be very grateful for."

"We put it in storage and bring it out every year," Hartz said of the equipment used at the camp. "The pieces are quite expensive, like special adaptive switches, big mats they lay on and special chairs they have to be strapped in to," Hartz said.

The Civil Air Patrol has cool plans for its portion of the proceeds.

"We are putting it toward our air conditioner," said Jessica Hay.

"We had our unit go out about six months ago," she said of the Patrol's building on the west side of Florence Regional Airport. "All our cadets and staff members are working through the heat this summer so we're putting it toward that and getting everything fixed."

"The Raldex donation will be used to allow us to provide instruction and educational materials for our adult learners," said Christina Lawson with the literacy council.

"At a time when most nonprofits are trying to recover from COVID and not being able to have fundraisers, this is a huge, huge surprise. A wonderful surprise that will help us greatly," Lawson said.

The donation came as she was looking for ways to fill funding gaps that had appeared in the organization's budget, she said

"This takes care of a lot of that," Lawson said.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson

