 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Florence sewers overflow after recent rainfall
0 comments

Three Florence sewers overflow after recent rainfall

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Over 900,000 gallons of wastewater was released from the city of Florence's wastewater system after the recent rainfall. 

The city announced Wednesday afternoon that an estimated 600,000 gallons of wastewater was released from the Jeffries Creek interceptor and 325,000 gallons from the Two-Mile Creek interceptor due to the rainfall received in the Pee Dee drainage basin. 

The Pee Dee area has received approximately 4.5 inches of rain this month. This rainfall volume has elevated water levels in the area’s creeks and streams, which in turn caused inflow into the city's wastewater collection system ultimately resulting in an overflow from the Jeffries Creek sewer interceptor. On Saturday,  the city was notified of an overflow from a manhole on the Jeffries Creek interceptor located in the floodplain along Santee Drive. A second notification of an additional overflow on Jeffries Lane was reported on Monday. And an overflow on Williamson Road flowing into Two-Mile Creek was discovered on Saturday.

The overflow was the result of a mechanical failure to both submersible pumps within the lift station. Operators installed a mobile bypass pump to operate the system so that necessary repairs could be made. One pump has been repaired and will be set this afternoon and the second pump will be installed Thursday.. City crews along with a third-party contractor are currently working to resolve the overflows and minimize impact to both the community and environment. Water samples will continue to be taken from Jeffries Creek and Two-Mile Creek until overflows have ceased to confirm and document that there is no threat to public health or the environment.

Signs are also being posted in the areas to inform the public.

Florence has notified the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and is working in conjunction with it to address the overflows.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In wake of COVID-19, renewed calls for reparations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence One Schools to return to modified year round calendar in 2021-2022

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools students could be returning to class on Aug. 2. The Florence One Schools unanimously voted Thursday evening to approve a 2021-2022 district calendar proposed by Superintendent Richard O'Malley. The calendar calls for registration to be held from July 19-23 and teachers to report to work on July 26, one week before students arrive.

Local News

Lindsey Graham joins Bernie Sanders to question Joe Biden's office of management and budget pick

WASHINGTON, D.C. – South Carolina's senior senator joined forces with Sen. Bernie Sanders to question the record of Joe Biden's pick for director of the Office of Management and Budget. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the ranking Republican on the Senate budget committee, questioned Neera Tanden during a confirmation hearing before the budget committee Tuesday morning on a proposed minimum wage increase to $15 and Biden's immigration plan. 

Nikki Haley says Trump 'let us down'; doesn't believe he will run again in 2024
Local News

Nikki Haley says Trump 'let us down'; doesn't believe he will run again in 2024

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Former Gov. Nikki Haley said that she does not think former President Donald Trump will seek the presidency again in 2024. Nikki Haley, who served as governor from 2010 to 2016 when she was appointed ambassador to the United Nations by former President Donald Trump, was the subject of a Politico magazine piece released Friday. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert