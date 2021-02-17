Three Florence sewers overflow after recent rainfall

FLORENCE, S.C. — Over 900,000 gallons of wastewater was released from the city of Florence's wastewater system after the recent rainfall.
The city announced Wednesday afternoon that an estimated 600,000 gallons of wastewater was released from the Jeffries Creek interceptor and 325,000 gallons from the Two-Mile Creek interceptor due to the rainfall received in the Pee Dee drainage basin.
The Pee Dee area has received approximately 4.5 inches of rain this month. This rainfall volume has elevated water levels in the area’s creeks and streams, which in turn caused inflow into the city's wastewater collection system ultimately resulting in an overflow from the Jeffries Creek sewer interceptor. On Saturday, the city was notified of an overflow from a manhole on the Jeffries Creek interceptor located in the floodplain along Santee Drive. A second notification of an additional overflow on Jeffries Lane was reported on Monday. And an overflow on Williamson Road flowing into Two-Mile Creek was discovered on Saturday.
The overflow was the result of a mechanical failure to both submersible pumps within the lift station. Operators installed a mobile bypass pump to operate the system so that necessary repairs could be made. One pump has been repaired and will be set this afternoon and the second pump will be installed Thursday.. City crews along with a third-party contractor are currently working to resolve the overflows and minimize impact to both the community and environment. Water samples will continue to be taken from Jeffries Creek and Two-Mile Creek until overflows have ceased to confirm and document that there is no threat to public health or the environment.