Three Florence sewers overflow after recent rainfall

FLORENCE, S.C. — Over 900,000 gallons of wastewater was released from the city of Florence's wastewater system after the recent rainfall.

The city announced Wednesday afternoon that an estimated 600,000 gallons of wastewater was released from the Jeffries Creek interceptor and 325,000 gallons from the Two-Mile Creek interceptor due to the rainfall received in the Pee Dee drainage basin.

The Pee Dee area has received approximately 4.5 inches of rain this month. This rainfall volume has elevated water levels in the area’s creeks and streams, which in turn caused inflow into the city's wastewater collection system ultimately resulting in an overflow from the Jeffries Creek sewer interceptor. On Saturday, the city was notified of an overflow from a manhole on the Jeffries Creek interceptor located in the floodplain along Santee Drive. A second notification of an additional overflow on Jeffries Lane was reported on Monday. And an overflow on Williamson Road flowing into Two-Mile Creek was discovered on Saturday.