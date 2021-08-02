Three Florence US Senate Youth Program attendees tell of their experience

Seeing the planes come in and pick up the animals impressed Sprawls as something he would like to do.

“That is so cool,” he said. “I decided I wanted to get my pilot’s license so I could do that and maybe do some mission trips.”

He said he hopes to get into the Clemson Flyers Club in college. He will also be looking for a church family in Clemson.

In Florence, he attends Church at Sandhurst, where he is a member of the Outreach team.

Sprawls said he is anxious about leaving his family behind yet excited about the opportunities ahead of him in college.

He will soon be leaving for Clemson University, where he will study architecture.

The $10,000 he received from this scholarship competition was only part of the scholarship money he has earned for college. Sprawls said he has received between $65,000 and $70,000 in scholarships, enough for about 2½ years of his college education.

This summer he participated in an internship at Ervin Engineering in Florence.

“I’m taking my last week home off to pack and spend time with my family,” he said.