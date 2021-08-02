Three Florence US Senate Youth Program attendees tell of their experience

FLORENCE, S.C. – Hamilton Sprawls of Florence was selected to attend the 59th United States Senate Youth Program this year but due to COVID had to attend online.
A senior at South Florence High School, Sprawls was one of two students from South Carolina to attend.
Two juniors or seniors from each state and Washington, D.C. are chosen each year to attend. Normally, this includes “Washington Week” in D.C., where students gain an in-depth view of the Senate and the federal government and how the legislative, judicial and executive branches work together.
The scholarship competition is sponsored jointly by the U.S. Senate and the William Randolph Hearst Foundation. Each student receives a $10,000 scholarship. The Hearst Foundation fully funds the USSYP, including transportation, accommodations, meals and individual scholarships.
Some of the more notable alumni of the program include: Pete Buttigieg, former Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Susan Collins and Karl Rove.
Tommy Taylor, who received the prestigious award in 1968, said Sprawls is the third person from Florence to have been selected.
Taylor was selected from McClenaghan High School. Also selected for this honor from South Florence High School was Becky Floyd in 1999.
Sprawls said as he was preparing for college and looking for scholarship opportunities, he came across this national scholarship program and applied. He said this is one of those scholarships you apply for, hope for, but never think you have a chance to receive.
He said the application process was in stages; each state has its own process. First, he had to write a short personal biography and take a test on his knowledge of state government.
“I passed the test,” he said. “Next I had to write an essay about one of our senators. I chose Tim Scott and his Opportunity Zones.”
Sprawls said he also had to make a video slide show about his high school leadership roles. The last stage was an interview.
“Alex Blocker and I were chosen from about 10 students who were interviewed,” Sprawls said.
Unfortunately, this year’s representatives were not able to travel to Washington, D.C.
During “Washington Week,” the students meet and learn from elected and appointed officials in Washington. They get to attend meetings and briefings.
Students are assigned military mentors. Even though their week was conducted virtually, Sprawls said they had a military escort, Maj. Amanda B. Martin. She talked with them every day.
During the four-day event, students were able to have zoom meetings with some impressive individuals such as Capt. Scott Kelly, Judge Robert Henry, Dr. Betty Koed, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, U.S. Sen. James Lankford, Dr. Francis Collins, Md., Dr. Anthony Fauci, CBS news anchor Norah O’Donnell and others.
Sprawls said President Joe Biden and Sen. Anthony Blinken had prerecorded messages for them.
“I was most impressed with Sen. James Lankford and his faith,” Sprawls said.
Sprawls said, “I had a personal Zoom with Sen. Lindsey Graham.”
He had previously met Scott while attending Boys State.
“That was awesome,” Sprawls said.
He admits that the scholarship money was his primary reason for applying for the program.
“I was anxious about doing the Zoom part,” he said.
He said he would recommend the experience to others.
“Just because it looks like it is one of those things you will never get and difficult to do, don’t let it stop you from applying,” he said.
Sprawls said his parents, teachers and guidance counselors helped him navigate the scholarship applying process.
“My parents got me through this,” he said.
Sprawls said putting the video together is a good way to get people’s attention. He encourages students to learn to do this. In high school, he was assistant news director for its broadcasting team. He said that helped him with his video presentation.
Another reason Sprawls said he believes he was chosen for this scholarship was his involvement in school and community activities.
He was Student Body president his senior year, valedictorian of his class, an honor student, member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and a member of Boys State, where he was Youth Government speaker pro temp.
He said he tried tennis, but COVID hit.
“Along with good grades and school activities, community service is really important,” he said.
He received another scholarship from Taco Bell. He said they wanted to know about his passion, what he was doing to pursue it and about his community service activities.
Sprawls said he volunteers with the Florence Humane Society, which has led to him pursuing his pilot’s license.
He said D.C. Paws is an organization that flies to South Carolina to load up crates of homeless animals to take back for people there to adopt. He said Washington, D.C., has strict spay and neuter laws and a shortage of available pets. South Carolina has lots of unwanted pets, he said.
Seeing the planes come in and pick up the animals impressed Sprawls as something he would like to do.
“That is so cool,” he said. “I decided I wanted to get my pilot’s license so I could do that and maybe do some mission trips.”
He said he hopes to get into the Clemson Flyers Club in college. He will also be looking for a church family in Clemson.
In Florence, he attends Church at Sandhurst, where he is a member of the Outreach team.
Sprawls said he is anxious about leaving his family behind yet excited about the opportunities ahead of him in college.
He will soon be leaving for Clemson University, where he will study architecture.
The $10,000 he received from this scholarship competition was only part of the scholarship money he has earned for college. Sprawls said he has received between $65,000 and $70,000 in scholarships, enough for about 2½ years of his college education.
This summer he participated in an internship at Ervin Engineering in Florence.
“I’m taking my last week home off to pack and spend time with my family,” he said.
His parents are Walton and Cecilia Sprawls. He has twin sisters, Amelia and Adelaide, who will be juniors this year at South Florence.
Dr. Becky Floyd said she got to travel to Washington, D.C., where she spent a week in 1999 learning about our government. She said it was a great experience. Floyd said she doesn’t remember receiving a scholarship but remembers that Andrew Goza of Irmo was the other person from South Carolina attending that year.
“I had to take a test about civics and government,” she said. “It was sent off and it came back that I had won.”
She said they did not get to see President Bill Clinton but did meet First Lady Hilary Clinton and South Carolina’s two senators: Strom Thurmond and Ernest F. Hollings.
“I really enjoyed going to the Supreme Court chambers and meeting one of the Supreme Court Justices,” Floyd said. “It was definitely a great experience.”
Floyd attended the University of South Carolina after graduating from South Florence. She majored in biology. She is also a graduate of the Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine.
Floyd lives in Minnesota, where she is an anesthesiologist.
During high school, Floyd was also Student Body president her senior year, junior class president and a member of the Interact Club. She participated sports as a member of both the cross country and track teams.
Floyd is married to Ryan Meyer, and they have one son, Caleb Meyer.
Taylor remembers the excitement he had when selected for the scholarship program more than 50 years ago.
“I was overwhelmed to be selected in 1968 along with Rick Vanderwater from A.C. Flora High School in Columbia to attend this event,” Taylor said. “We met President Lyndon Johnson and later VP Hubert Humphries.”
Taylor said he was awarded a $1,000 scholarship, which paid for four semesters’ tuition at Francis Marion University, formerly FMC.
“We visited our two SC Senators, Strom Thurmond and Fritz Hollings, the Supreme Court and more," he said.
He remembers staying at the Mayflower Hotel.
“We had terrific entertainment from military bands, and we did our own talent show,” he said. “I played ‘The Blue Boogie’ on the piano.”
Taylor said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that has inspired him to stay involved with our government.
In high school, Taylor served in Student Government, too. He was also chairman of the S.C. Youth Traffic Safety Conference, Key Club president, member of the Bible Club, chorus and worked part time with father and grandfather in the family landscape/nursery business.
Taylor is now president. Working with him at Taylor Garden and Gift Shop are his wife, Pauline T. Taylor, their daughter, Amy T. Wells and her husband, Edward Wells of England, and son, Justin P. Taylor.
They have another daughter, Lauren T. Wilkie, who is married to Don Wilkie from Australia.
The Taylors have three grandchildren.
Taylor is an associate pastor of The Church at Parkland.
“At 71, I thank the Lord for a long life,” Taylor said. “I am still able to stay active. I enjoy Florence Rotary Club, where I am known as the Rappin' Rotarian.”
The 60th Annual Washington Week will take place March 5-12, 2022. High school juniors and seniors can apply.