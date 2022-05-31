 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured

Three flown to hospitals from Williamsburg County crash

Williamsburg County crash

 Lamont Burgess/WCFD

KINGSTREE, S.C. -- A multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Seaboard and Trio roads in the Trio Community of Williamsburg County Monday night sent three juveniles to area hospitals by air ambulances.

Williamsburg County firefighters arrived on scene at 8:58 p.m. and found three juveniles with severe injuries but no entrapment.

Firefighters assisted medics with Williamsburg County EMS to prepare patients for transport and set up the landing zone at the corner of Oakridge and Seaboard roads and then assisted in landing and loading three air ambulances as they arrived and departed.

Firefighters remained on scene until just past midnight.

