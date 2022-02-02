Three gas stations being built in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence residents will soon have more choices to fill their vehicle tanks.
Three gas stations are under construction in Florence. An On The Go station is being constructed near the intersection of West Darlington and North Irby streets, a Fastrack is being constructed at the intersection of South Cashua Drive and Jefferson Drive and construction continues on the Buc-EEs off Interstate 95's exit 170.
The Florence Design Review Board voted unanimously in December to approve a plan allowing for the construction of a gas station with seven pumps and a convenience store with access from both Darlington and Irby streets at 221 West Darlington St.
According to information provided to the design review board, the gas station will be similar to the gas station at 3011 Alligator Road with a different color scheme.
The station and the Alligator Road gas station represent two of the three most recent On The Gos built in Florence. The other new station is at the corner of Church Street and the Pamplico Highway.
The board and the historical commission approved the demolition of an existing building on the site in September. Prior to the demolition, the building was vacant but previously served as a tire repair shop and used car dealership.
The building and land were purchased from Griffin Motors in June for $502,000 according to county property tax records.
The gas station being constructed on South Cashua Drive is a Fastrack station. The company that owns the property is the same company that owns the property at the intersection of Hoffmeyer and Ebenezer where a Fastrack sits.
The site has a total of eight columns where the gas pumps would be located.
The property was empty before the construction began. It was purchased for $650,000 in the summer of 2018.
The Buc-EEs is expected to open this summer, according to the Florence County Economic Development Partnership. When the groundbreaking ceremony, featuring South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and House Ways and Means Committee Chair Murrell Smith, was held the projected date of opening was the first quarter of the year.