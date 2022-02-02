Three gas stations being built in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence residents will soon have more choices to fill their vehicle tanks.

Three gas stations are under construction in Florence. An On The Go station is being constructed near the intersection of West Darlington and North Irby streets, a Fastrack is being constructed at the intersection of South Cashua Drive and Jefferson Drive and construction continues on the Buc-EEs off Interstate 95's exit 170.

The Florence Design Review Board voted unanimously in December to approve a plan allowing for the construction of a gas station with seven pumps and a convenience store with access from both Darlington and Irby streets at 221 West Darlington St.

According to information provided to the design review board, the gas station will be similar to the gas station at 3011 Alligator Road with a different color scheme.

The station and the Alligator Road gas station represent two of the three most recent On The Gos built in Florence. The other new station is at the corner of Church Street and the Pamplico Highway.