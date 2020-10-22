Three hurt in Florence Harmony Street firefight

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Three people were injured in a firefight that broke out during an attempted armed robbery on Harmony Street in Florence.

The 10:28 p.m. shootout happened at a business in the 1100 block of Harmony Street when five armed people entered the business in an attempt to rob it.

"During the incident, gunfire was exchanged, and three victims were injured," Capt. Mike Brandt, Florence Police Department, wrote in a release on the incident. "None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening

The five gunmen were gone by the time officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.