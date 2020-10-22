 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three hurt in Florence Harmony Street firefight
0 comments

Three hurt in Florence Harmony Street firefight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Three people were injured in a firefight that broke out during an attempted armed robbery on Harmony Street in Florence.

The 10:28 p.m. shootout happened at a business in the 1100 block of Harmony Street when five armed people entered the business in an attempt to rob it.

"During the incident, gunfire was exchanged, and three victims were injured," Capt. Mike Brandt, Florence Police Department, wrote in a release on the incident. "None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening

The five gunmen were gone by the time officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pee Dee Saturday reports 53 COVID cases, one death
Local News

Pee Dee Saturday reports 53 COVID cases, one death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 810 new confirmed cases and 56 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert