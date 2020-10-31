Three in the running for Seat 5 on Florence County School District I

FLORENCE, S.C. – Four seats on Florence County School District I Board of Trustees are being contested in the Nov. 3 election. Incumbent Artie Buxton is being challenged in Seat 5 by Kimrey Ann Haughn and Gary Leo Lynch.
District 5 includes a roughly V-shaped area in west Florence.
Buxton, a Florence native, has been a member of the school board since he was elected in 2018 during a special election to fill an unexpired term.
Haughn is a native of Cheraw who said she chose Florence as her home after graduating from Francis Marion University. She seeks election to the school board because she wants to bring a female perspective to the job and that of a mother with children in Florence One Schools.
Lynch is a native of Florence. He wants to be the voice for children and teachers in District 1.
Buxton is a graduate of West Florence High School, Florence-Darlington Technical College and Limestone College with a concentration in psychology. He retired after 28 years with the Florence County Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DSN) in 2013 and now works part time at PDI Pharmacy Services, delivering to hospitals and doctors’ offices.
Buxton and his wife, Joni, have two grown children. He said all of his family attended Florence One Schools.
Buxton said a significant part of his career with DSN was that as an advocate for people. He said one of the roles of a school board member is to be an advocate. He wants to be that advocate for all, including taxpayers. Buxton said he will represent everyone at the table. He said the school board needs to take everyone’s viewpoint into consideration.
Buxton said his background working with a state agency, working with budgets, having to be creative and resourceful and using funds wisely makes him a good choice for school board.
Having been involved in youth sports for 40 years, Buxton said he has coached children who come to the game from many angles – some for fun, some to improve their skills and some with the hopes of becoming a professional athlete. He said children come to school for various reasons, too – some with the goal of attending a four-year university or a technical college and others with the intention of going directly from high school to work or the military.
Buxton said he will be an advocate for all students no matter which path they take.
After two years on the board, Buxton said his experience will be beneficial.
“We need to be very smart with tax dollars,” he said.
Buxton said the board needs to be judicious in allocating funds for facilities. He said new buildings look great, but if they take care of the ones they have, the facilities will last for years.
He said the schools also need to be more competitive in technology, including more Wi-Fi accessibility. While they have one of the best IT departments in the state, Buxton said they need to continue upgrading and making technology more and more accessible to students. This will be one of his goals if reelected.
He also would like to focus on recruiting the “best and brightest” to the district, not just teachers but support staff as well.
Buxton said the school board and the superintendent need to work closely together, be able to hash things out and get better results. All voices need to be heard. He said he will keep an open mind to new ideas.
Buxton said there needs to be more transparency. The board needs to be open with everyone – teachers, students, parents and taxpayers – he said.
Buxton said their main focus should always be to give every student the best quality education.
The school board is the policy maker, Buxton said. Members must be goal-oriented and visionaries, too. It is their job to hire a superintendent, to make sure that person shares the vision and to be an advocate for all of the district’s stakeholders, he said.
Buxton said as a lifelong resident of Florence, he is someone who is invested in the public school. Buxton said he will be available to everyone to listen to their needs and be an advocate for all.
He said seat 5 school facilities are on “pretty solid ground.” West Florence will need to address a growth issue down the road, because it doesn’t have room to grow, he added.
Haughn attended Cheraw public schools. She earned her undergraduate and graduate degree in early childhood education at Francis Marion University. She met her husband, Tim Haughn, in college. They have two daughters, a ninth-grader in the IB program at Wilson High School and a third grader at Carver Elementary School.
Haughn said she and her husband had several opportunities to go elsewhere after graduation but chose to stay in Florence. Haughn said she wants to help make the community a better place to educate all children. With children currently in the public schools in F1S, Haughn said she has a vested interest in the success of not only the schools in Seat 5 but all schools in the district.
Haughn has been an employee at McLeod Health for 18 years, and for the past year and a half, she has been the administrator of the McLeod Child Development Center. And for the past four years, she has served as an adjunct professor at Florence-Darlington Technical College teaching early childhood education.
Support Local Journalism
Haughn said she wants to promote the school district in the community. She said she wants to be a cheerleader for the positive changes the district is trying to make. Haughn also said she felt the board needed more of a perspective of someone with children in the district and from a female perspective.
Haughn said she is running to help all Florence One Schools have the highest standards of student achievement, to be fiscally responsible with taxpayers’ funds and to help make Florence One Schools a premier employer in Florence County.
She said she wants to be a positive voice to help the board work together as a team, to be focused on student success and build trust within the community.
“I am an educator, having taught in person and virtually,” she said. “I bring a current parent’s perspective and a female’s perspective (to the job), mirroring the majority of the employees in the district.”
Haughn said her goals if elected will be to continue the strong, comprehensive education initiatives that were begun in the past two years. Haughn said she would work to build trust in the Florence community where members of the community feel supported and heard in relation to their schools concerns.
“Ultimately I want to put the students first,” Haughn said.
Haughn said the role of a school board trustee is to be a listener, a fact-finder and an open-minded individual. Also to be an advocate for all areas and schools. Ultimately they need to put the students first over any other concerns or reasons, she said. A school board member should respect the diversity of the community, be accessible to constituents and be transparent with finances and concern, she said.
One of her goals if elected to the board will be to continue to improve facilities for students and faculty and staff.
“I am an educator,” Haughn said. "I would vote for students first and foremost. I’d be open-minded. I’d be someone who would be fiscally responsible.”
Haughn said her time at McLeod Health has provided her with leadership skills.
“I have served on various boards in Florence from the Pee Dee Coalition to the Florence Summer Swim League," Haughn said. “I also served as president of the Epsilon Psi Chapter and the Palmetto Alumnae Chapter of Kappa Delta Sorority.”
A native of Florence, Lynch attended McLaurin Elementary, Delmae Heights Elementary, Southside Middle School and South Florence High School. He is a 1995 graduate of South Florence.
Lynch is the father of four children, three who have been students in Florence 1 Schools.
He works at Walgreens and is a certified pharmacy tech, working in the pharmacy department as well as other areas of the store. He has worked at Walgreens for five years. He also is a certified motorcycle repair technician.
“I am a pretty simple fellow,” Lynch said. “I am down-to-earth and like to help people. I hate to see people suffering. I am a person who says what is on my mind. I want to fight for the people. That is why I am running for office.”
This is Lynch’s first time running for public office. He said it was his middle daughter who encouraged him to run for school board. She thought the board needed someone like her father.
Lynch said he is running for Florence County School District I Board of Trustees because he doesn’t believe the current board is working that great as a whole together in the interest of students, teachers or the district. He said the district is suffering.
“It needs some fresh faces,” Lynch said.
Lynch said he wants the children and the teachers to know that people are listening to them. He wants to leave a better future for the next generation and believes as a member of the school board he can make a difference.
Lynch said he is concerned about bullying in the schools.
One of Lynch’s goals, if he is elected, would be to address issues concerning school facilities. He would see that some of the schools, especially the high schools, are renovated, expanded if necessary and technologically updated. He would address the issue of bullying and see that policies already in place are enforced.
“We have to draw a line (with bullying),” he said.
Lynch said the job of the Florence County School District I board is to make certain students and teachers are taken care of and their concerns are heard. He said the school board is responsible for making sure the superintendent does his or her job.
Lynch said he would work toward more harmony in the district where everyone works together, from bus drivers to teachers to cafeteria workers.
Lynch said most of the schools in Seat 5 have been renovated in recent years, except for West Florence. He said the school doesn’t have much room to grow.
If elected, Lynch said he will work for the good of all, listen to all concerns and bring new ideas to the table.
Incumbent Barry Townsend is being challenged in Seat 1 by Clamentine Elmore. Incumbent John Galloway is being challenged in Seat 2 by Tyrone Rainey and Landon Reynolds. Incumbent Alexis Pipkins is being challenged in Seat 4 by Robert V. Gabriel and Board Chairman S. Porter Stewart II is uncontested for Seat 7.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.