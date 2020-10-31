Three in the running for Seat 5 on Florence County School District I

He said the schools also need to be more competitive in technology, including more Wi-Fi accessibility. While they have one of the best IT departments in the state, Buxton said they need to continue upgrading and making technology more and more accessible to students. This will be one of his goals if reelected.

He also would like to focus on recruiting the “best and brightest” to the district, not just teachers but support staff as well.

Buxton said the school board and the superintendent need to work closely together, be able to hash things out and get better results. All voices need to be heard. He said he will keep an open mind to new ideas.

Buxton said there needs to be more transparency. The board needs to be open with everyone – teachers, students, parents and taxpayers – he said.

Buxton said their main focus should always be to give every student the best quality education.

The school board is the policy maker, Buxton said. Members must be goal-oriented and visionaries, too. It is their job to hire a superintendent, to make sure that person shares the vision and to be an advocate for all of the district’s stakeholders, he said.