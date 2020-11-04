Three incumbents, one newcomer elected to Florence School District One Board of Trustees ready to go to work

FLORENCE, S.C. — In the four Florence School District One Board of Trustees races — Seats 1, 2, 4 and 5 — three incumbents retained their place on the board. Board Chairman S. Porter Stewart II ran unopposed in Seat 7.
Incumbent Barry Townsend in Seat 1 said there is a lot of work to be done, and he is ready to get to work to making Florence One Schools better for the students.
The winner of Seat 2, incumbent John Galloway, said it was a close race between worthy opponents, but now he is ready to get back to work to make things happen.
“I’d like to see Florence One become the best it can be,” Galloway said.
Incumbent Alexis Pipkins Sr. said he is dedicated to transparency and getting rid of school board politics behind closed doors.
Newcomer Kimrey Ann Haughn said she is excited to join the board and is ready to get to work. The first order of business, she said, will be some training.
Townsend won re-election for a third term over challenger Clementine Elmore. A Florence native, he is owner of Townsend TM, a brand-design studio.
“This is a good morning,” Townsend said Wednesday, the day after the election. I am excited.”
He ushered in election night in a low-key manner.
“I was the only one still awake in my house,” he said.
Wednesday morning Townsend was out gathering up campaign signs.
“I’m trying to be the responsible candidate,” Townsend said by phone as he traveled throughout the area he represents. “I have a list of everyone who requested a sign, but the area I represent goes way out into the country to Lynches River.”
Townsend said the school board has made a lot of progress in the last few years.
He said it is the board’s job to support the superintendent and combine support to focus on the students and “not let other things distract us from the primary focus of teaching and learning.”
Townsend said he felt confident going into the election that he had a strong support base but this is 2020.
“I tried to not be overconfident,” he said.
He said that in past elections he went door to door and had group rallies but during the pandemic that changed. He said he missed that face-to-face contact and it made him uncomfortable about the outcome of the election. He said he had to go on what people were telling him.
Townsend said some people didn’t like that the last referendum failed.
“I’ll never apologize for asking voters for what they want,” he said. “We told them our building plans and asked if they would fund it, and they said ‘no.’”
He said a referendum is a question asking people what they want.
“I wish more governmental bodies would ask us questions,” Townsend said.
“I appreciate the support that my community has shown me,” Townsend said.
Galloway, a native of Florence, works with the Florence County Veterans Affairs office, and was seeking re-election to his second term on the school board. He edged out his opponents Tyrone Rainey and Landon Reynolds.
“I am excited to be able to serve on the board for another four years,” Galloway said. “I would just like to thank all those who voted for me.”
Galloway said it was a close race against two worthy opponents.
Galloway said he thought this was something God had planned for his life, something God meant for him to do.
As he moves forward on the board, Galloway said, he wants to see the middle school concept through to fruition, and see much-needed new schools built.
A win is a vote of confidence, confirmation that he is doing the job that he was elected to do, Galloway said.
“It says that people have trust in me that I will do the right thing, that I have their best interest at heart and that I am the right man for the job,” he said.
Tuesday night, Galloway said, he joined fellow board member Alexis Pipkins at his celebration early in the evening and then returned home and went to bed before hearing the results. It wasn’t until he got up around 5:30 Wednesday morning that he learned of his victory.
Galloway said he had some great people working for his campaign.
Galloway said he is looking forward to working with the people in the community for the betterment of all students.
“Hopefully we can accomplish great things,” he said. “Thank everyone who voted for me.”
In the race for Seat 4, Pipkins won re-election over his challenger, Robert V. Gabriel.
“When I was first elected, I was the youngest person elected, and now I am the longest serving African-American board member,” Pipkins said.
A native of Florence, Pipkins is executive director of Lee County First Steps.
He had thanks first to God and family and friends for his reelection.
Pipkins said the Lord has allowed him “to clearly see that there is greater work and responsibility for the growth and prosperity of our community. In a few weeks, I will host a School Hall Meeting to get input and share insights and positions.”
As he serves another term, Pipkins said, he is dedicated to transparency and getting rid of school board politics that doesn’t need to be accomplished in backrooms.
Pipkins said his goal is to continuing forward with the middle school concept, the building programs and the issue of classified employees.
Pipkins said he ran a successful race with the help of his family and the community.
“The community said I had nothing to worry about,” Pipkins said. “I didn’t take anything for granted. We won a good race.”
In a three-way race for Seat 5 on Florence School District One Board of Trustees Haughn beat incumbent Artie Buxton and Gary Leo Lynch.
Haughn is a native of Cheraw. She is employed with McLeod Health as the administrator of the McLeod Child Development Center. And for the past four years, she has served as an adjunct professor at Florence-Darlington Technical College teaching early childhood education.
“It is exciting and a little overwhelming, but I am looking forward to getting started to work,” Haughn said.
Haughn said the campaign was a positive experience.
“I am thankful for it, but it was a huge commitment,” she said.
Haughn said she is glad the campaign is behind her.
Next up, Haughn said, there will be some training.
The first thing she would like to do is talk with members of the community and with teachers, and find out what their needs and concerns are.
“I want to start by listening to people,” she said.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve,” Haughn said. “And I am thankful for all the support. I am ready to work to put students first.”
