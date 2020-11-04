Three incumbents, one newcomer elected to Florence School District One Board of Trustees ready to go to work

“I was the only one still awake in my house,” he said.

Wednesday morning Townsend was out gathering up campaign signs.

“I’m trying to be the responsible candidate,” Townsend said by phone as he traveled throughout the area he represents. “I have a list of everyone who requested a sign, but the area I represent goes way out into the country to Lynches River.”

Townsend said the school board has made a lot of progress in the last few years.

He said it is the board’s job to support the superintendent and combine support to focus on the students and “not let other things distract us from the primary focus of teaching and learning.”

Townsend said he felt confident going into the election that he had a strong support base but this is 2020.

“I tried to not be overconfident,” he said.

He said that in past elections he went door to door and had group rallies but during the pandemic that changed. He said he missed that face-to-face contact and it made him uncomfortable about the outcome of the election. He said he had to go on what people were telling him.

Townsend said some people didn’t like that the last referendum failed.