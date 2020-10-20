Three longtime McLeod workers honored at portrait unveiling

Williams said it is the most rewarding award she has ever received.

“I have my staff that works directly under me to thank,” she said.

Williams said she loves the portrait.

“I want to take it home,” she said.

Williams began her career at McLeod in 1984 as a part-time employee in Nutrition Services before accepting a full-time position in Laundry Services in 1985. She was honored for her role as director of operations overseeing laundry services in addition to other positions she has held since joining McLeod. She has demonstrated leadership while rising through the ranks and guiding staff to represent the four Core Values of McLeod and her dedicated service to support the mission of McLeod Health.

In 1991, Williams was promoted to production manager, second in command to the director. Williams then attend school to learn the mechanics of new automated equipment at the American Laundry & Linen College at Eastern Kentucky University, where she received the distinction as a Registered Laundry & Linen Director. Williams was promoted to assistant director in 2002 and that same year was named director of Laundry Services. A recipient of the McLeod Merit Award, Williams currently serves as director of operations overseeing Laundry Services and Environmental Services.