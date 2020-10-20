Three longtime McLeod workers honored at portrait unveiling

FLORENCE, S.C. – At a gathering Tuesday outside on the hospital lawn between McLeod Medical Park South and the McLeod Medical Plaza, McLeod Health honored three longtime hospital workers at the unveiling of their painted portraits: Dr. Joseph E. Harlan Jr., Marie G. Saleeby and Sarah L. Williams.
The portraits will be placed on permanent display in areas representative of both the location of their service as well as commemorating their expertise in the field.
Hart Smith, retired vice president of Women’s and Children’s Services at McLeod Regional Medical Center, and Deborah Locklair, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for McLeod Health, shared remarks about Harlan’s dedication to the McLeod Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for nearly 40 years.
Smith said Harlan is affectionately known as Joe. She said he is always committed to pushing for better outcomes with his patients.
Locklair, who had twins in the NICU, described Harlan as a “genius with a heart of gold.”
Harlan said it is a big honor and a big surprise to have a portrait done in his honor. Harlan said he has seen a lot of growth at the hospital since he came to McLeod 40 years ago. He started at the NICU in July 1980.
He said it just means he was here from the start of the program. He said it is in recognition of the team.
Harlan has been caring for patients in the McLeod Neonatal Intensive Care Unit since his arrival during his service to the National Health Service Corps. After completing his service with the Corps, Harlan remained with the McLeod NICU.
Following a two-year sabbatical where he pursued a Fellowship in Neonatology, Harlan returned to Florence to serve as medical director of the McLeod Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at McLeod, a position he has held for 34 years.
During his career at McLeod, Harlan established Pee Dee Neonatal Associates in Florence. He also spent five years working with DHEC’s Pee Dee District Fetal Infant Mortality Review project.
His outstanding community contributions include being active in the March of Dimes and Boy Scouts. Harlan earned the distinction as an Eagle Scout and served as a Scout Master and leader for many years.
Following Harlan’s portrait unveiling, Todd Hazzard, vice president of patient services at McLeod Regional Medical Center, and Tony Derrick, vice president and chief nursing officer for McLeod Regional Medical Center, honored Williams with remarks about her more than 35 years of service to McLeod.
Derrick described Williams as classy, collaborative and nonjudgmental. He said she has the desire to do the right thing. Her focus is on the patient, he said.
Williams said it is the most rewarding award she has ever received.
“I have my staff that works directly under me to thank,” she said.
Williams said she loves the portrait.
“I want to take it home,” she said.
Williams began her career at McLeod in 1984 as a part-time employee in Nutrition Services before accepting a full-time position in Laundry Services in 1985. She was honored for her role as director of operations overseeing laundry services in addition to other positions she has held since joining McLeod. She has demonstrated leadership while rising through the ranks and guiding staff to represent the four Core Values of McLeod and her dedicated service to support the mission of McLeod Health.
In 1991, Williams was promoted to production manager, second in command to the director. Williams then attend school to learn the mechanics of new automated equipment at the American Laundry & Linen College at Eastern Kentucky University, where she received the distinction as a Registered Laundry & Linen Director. Williams was promoted to assistant director in 2002 and that same year was named director of Laundry Services. A recipient of the McLeod Merit Award, Williams currently serves as director of operations overseeing Laundry Services and Environmental Services.
Prior to the unveiling of the portrait for Saleeby, Fulton Ervin, senior vice president and chief financial officer for McLeod Health, and Kaye Floyd-Parris, former chairman of the McLeod Health Board of Trustees, spoke on Saleeby’s 32-year nursing and leadership career at McLeod.
Floyd-Parris described Saleeby as a “ball of fire,” innovative and a motivator, a role model, mentor and a strong general in times of crisis.
Saleeby said the portrait says that she made a difference.
“I am humbled,” she said. “All these people have helped me.”
She said she has had the opportunity to do the work that God chose for her. Saleeby had as her special guest Ann Council, her school nurse in high school at St. John’s High School in Darlington. Council helped her unveil her portrait.
She said the artist did a great job on her portrait.
Saleeby, RN, MSN is a senior vice president and served as administrator of McLeod Regional Medical Center from 2006 to 2020. She was honored for her role as administrator of the region’s leading tertiary care center for 14 years and as the first female to be named an administrator at McLeod, her demonstrated leadership and experience in nursing and nursing leadership and her dedicated service to support the mission of McLeod Health and the delivery of medical excellence and improvements in patient care.
Saleeby began her service at McLeod in 1988 as nursing director for the Surgical Intensive Care Unit and later was named associate vice president of nursing. For 13 years prior to her promotion to executive leadership, Saleeby was vice president of Patient Services and chief nursing officer.
Saleeby is a fellow of the Johnson & Johnson School of Business Wharton Fellows Program in Management for Nurse Executives. She holds a Master of Nursing degree and certification by the American Nurses Association as Certified in Nursing Administration-Advanced. Honored for maintaining a current knowledge base of health care policies, procedures, and new technologies, Saleeby was instrumental in developing medication safety initiatives that served as national models for performance and standards of best practices for many patient care quality programs.
Rob Colones, president and chief executive officer of McLeod Health, offered the welcome and invocation, and Donna Isgett, the chief operating officer for McLeod Health, offered the closing remarks.
McLeod has a long-standing tradition of acknowledging the lifetime achievements of its physicians, staff/volunteers and administrative/board of trustees leadership, stated a release. One of the most significant opportunities for recognizing meritorious service and paying tribute to the character of these individuals is through the act of commissioning a portrait in their honor.
