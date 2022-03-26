Three men die, fourth hurt in Darlington County car crash

DARLINGTON — Three Darlington men died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Indian Branch Road west of Darlington.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said the crash happened at 6:30 a.m. and the three men were pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The crash happened when a 2008 Dodge Charger that was westbound on Indian Branch Road ran off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned, said Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Jones said the driver and three passengers died in the crash. A fourth passenger was taken to a hospital with "serious injuries."

The crash remains under investigation by the High Patrol and the Coroner's Office.

The coroner had not reported the names of the men who were killed.