Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of the 10 confirmed coronavirus deaths that were announced Sunday in South Carolina, three were in Florence County. Of those, two were middle-aged people (ages 35-64).
No other deaths were reported in the Pee Dee.
Statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 603 new confirmed cases and six new probable cases and no new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 122,944, probable cases to 2,008, confirmed deaths to 2,748, and probable deaths to 139.
In Florence County, 19 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 4,442, plus 41 probable cases.
The county ranks fifth in the state with 165 deaths, plus one probable death.
Florence County ranks 13th in the state in population (138,159). Among the counties that have had fewer deaths are Spartanburg County (fifth in population at 313,888 and sixth in deaths at 16), Lexington County (sixth in population at 293,032 and seventh in deaths at 142), York County (seventh in population and 16th in deaths at 53) and Berkeley County (eighth in population at 221,091 and 11th in deaths at 79).
Horry County ranks fourth in population (344,147), but it has had only 14 more deaths (179) than Florence County.
Elsewhere in the Pee Dee, eight additional coronavirus cases were reported Sunday in Darlington and Williamsburb counties, followed by seven in Dillon County, six in in Marlboro County and five in Marion County.
Statewide, 241 mobile testing events are scheduled through Oct. 17, and there are 256 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Saturday, a total of 1,066,496 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Saturday to DHEC statewide was 4,774 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 12.6%.
