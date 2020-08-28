 Skip to main content
Three Pee Dee counties post lowest number of initial unemployment claims
Three Pee Dee counties post lowest number of initial unemployment claims

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three of the six counties in the Pee Dee region had the lowest number of residents to seek initial unemployment benefits last week. 

In Darlington County, 91 people applied for initial benefits during the week ending Aug. 22, the lowest number since March 15. Last week was also the first week since March 15 that fewer than 100 Darlington County residents applied for initial benefits. Overall, 9,196 of the county's residents have sought initial unemployment benefits since March 15. 

In Marion County, 45 people applied for initial benefits during the week ending Aug. 22, the lowest number since March 15. Last week was also the second week since March 15 that initial unemployment claims were below 50. The other week was the week ending Aug. 8. Overall, 4,940 of the county's residents have applied for initial benefits since March 15. 

And in Williamsburg County, 40 people sought initial benefits during the week, the lowest total since March 15. Like Marion, last week was the second week since March 15 initial claims for the county have been below 50. Again, the number of claims was 48 during the week ending Aug. 8. Overall, 4,036 of the county's residents have made initial unemployment claims since March 15. 

Florence (213), Dillon (52) and Marlboro (38) counties posted their second-lowest number of initial claims since March 15. 

Florence's lowest number of claims was 185 people who claimed benefits during the week ending Aug. 8. Dillon (43) and Marlboro (35) also posted their lowest number of initial claims during the week ending Aug. 8. 

In the state, 725,228 people have made initial unemployment claims since March 15 including 5,524 the week ending Aug. 22. This is the lowest number of initial claims since March 15. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

