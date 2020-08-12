You are the owner of this article.
Three Republican special election candidates to appear at virtual forum Thursday
FLORENCE, S.C. — The three candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the special election for Florence County Council District 8 will appear in a virtual forum Thursday evening. 

Set to appear are Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II, Randy Propps, and William Schofield. 

The forum will feature three-minute opening statements for introductions, qualifications and vision and plans for the district. Then, candidates will have three minutes to respond to questions from moderator Ken Ard and three minutes for closing statements. 

The forum will begin at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast via Facebook Live. 

The forum will be held via Facebook Live. It will be co-hosted by the Florence County Republican Party and the Pee Dee Republican Women’s Club.

Before the forum, each candidate will receive talking points from which Ard will develop.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 18. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Amiri Hooker. 

