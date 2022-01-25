Three residents appointed to Lake City boards

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City City Council members Tuesday night appointed three residents to city boards at a special-called meeting conducted via teleconference.

The City Council appointed Darlene Garrett and Terrie Gaskin-Bryant to the Lake City Housing Authority Board. Gloria Gaskins was named to the Lake City Architectural Review Board.

All three will begin their terms Feb. 1.

At a Jan. 18 special-called meeting, the City Council voided resolutions appointing Harry Askins to the Architectural Review Board and Terrie-Gaskins Bryant and Darlene Garrett to the Housing Authority Board.

The Architectural Review Board appointment was subsequently voided because of a conflict of interest. The Housing Authority Board appointments were rescinded because of confusion about the number of openings on the board.

Tuesday’s teleconference allowed city officials to appoint the board members before the Architectural Review and Housing Authority’s boards next scheduled meeting.

Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. apologized for the confusion surrounding the appointments to the two boards.