Three residents appointed to Lake City boards

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City City Council members Tuesday night appointed three residents to city boards at a special-called meeting conducted via teleconference.
The City Council appointed Darlene Garrett and Terrie Gaskin-Bryant to the Lake City Housing Authority Board. Gloria Gaskins was named to the Lake City Architectural Review Board.
All three will begin their terms Feb. 1.
At a Jan. 18 special-called meeting, the City Council voided resolutions appointing Harry Askins to the Architectural Review Board and Terrie-Gaskins Bryant and Darlene Garrett to the Housing Authority Board.
The Architectural Review Board appointment was subsequently voided because of a conflict of interest. The Housing Authority Board appointments were rescinded because of confusion about the number of openings on the board.
Tuesday’s teleconference allowed city officials to appoint the board members before the Architectural Review and Housing Authority’s boards next scheduled meeting.
Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. apologized for the confusion surrounding the appointments to the two boards.
“On behalf of myself, I will take the blame for it,” Anderson said. “We were a little bit off-center last meeting. We are all human, and I make mistakes just like everybody else. We came back. We got it straightened out and we are moving forward.”
The mayor thanked all of the applicants for the board positions. With the growth of Lake City, the city may need to fill more board openings in the future, he said.
“I want to say thank you to all the individuals who applied or made it known that wouldn’t mind serving on a board for Lake City. I think as we continue to move forward and grow there will be many opportunities for other board and other areas of the community where we will need people to serve,” he said.