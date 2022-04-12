 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three shot during Florence in-car argument

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Three people were shot late Tuesday afternoon in an in-car-rolling-shootout on Marsh Avenue.

Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said two men and a woman were driving south on Marsh Avenue when the two men first got into an argument, then pulled guns on each other and started shooting.

They were both hit by the gunfire as was the woman driving, who lost control of the car and drove into a fence on the east side of the road.

All three were transported by medics with Florence County EMS to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Brandt said the woman's injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.

There is no danger to the community, though police are expected to have Marsh Avenue closed for part of Tuesday night as they conduct their investigation, Brandt said.

