Three shot in Florence Wednesday evening

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Three people were shot shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday in Florence.

Police responded to the 500 block of Gaillard Street at 6:12 p.m. and determined that three victims were injured in the incident, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

The victims were taken to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact LCpl Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843 665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.