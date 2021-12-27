Three wreaths presented to Florence Veterans Park

STAFF REPORT
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's Veterans Honor Guard in December followed a long-standing tradition of Pee Dee veterans organizations to present a wreath to the Florence Veterans Park to mark Christmas.
The presentations started seven years back when the board of the Veterans Resource Center presented a wreath to the park to honor all veterans over the holidays.
The Marine Corps League also presented a wreath, their third year presenting such.
The three wreaths stood in front of the obelisk monument at the park.
