 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three wreaths presented to Florence Veterans Park
0 Comments

Three wreaths presented to Florence Veterans Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Veterans Park Wreaths

Veterans Park supporters gather to present wreaths to the park to honor veterans over the holidays.

 Contributed

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's Veterans Honor Guard in December followed a long-standing tradition of Pee Dee veterans organizations to present a wreath to the Florence Veterans Park to mark Christmas.

The presentations started seven years back when the board of the Veterans Resource Center presented a wreath to the park to honor all veterans over the holidays.

The Marine Corps League also presented a wreath, their third year presenting such.

The three wreaths stood in front of the obelisk monument at the park.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor to seek reduced sentence for trucker

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert