Thursday brush fire burns through eastern Florence County acreage

FLORENCE, S.C. — Several acres of woodland and some abandoned buildings burned Thursday along Liberty Chapel Road in eastern Florence County.

Windy Hill firefighters sent five trucks — brush trucks engines and tankers — shortly before noon to the fire call and they were quickly joined by three trucks from Howe Springs Fire Rescue as automatic mutual aid and two South Carolina Forestry Commission plow crews.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading into several mobile homes while the plow crews cut a break around the fire.

The fire in the woods destroyed several abandoned structures, burned tires and a couple of portable toilets, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.

"It will probably be smoking for a couple of days," DeLung said.

The chief cited an uncontrolled outside fire as the cause of the larger blaze.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.