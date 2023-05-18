FLORENCE, S.C. — SLED has been called in to investigate after a standoff on Brandon Woods Road Thursday ended with what the Florence County Sheriff's Office said was a self-inflicted wound.

The trouble started earlier Thursday when U.S. marshals attempted to serve arrest warrants on a suspect at 3036 Brandon Woods Road in Florence, Florence County Sheriff's Office Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a media advisory.

"The suspect barricaded himself in the residence and would not surrender to marshals," Nunn wrote. "The Marshals Service requested assistance from the Florence County Sheriff's Office which responded with its SWAT Team. Following a lengthy standoff and negotiations the suspect shot himself. No law enforcement officer discharged a firearm during the incident."

U.S. Marshal Service Assistant Chief Inspector John Hale said the suspect is charged with the possession of a weapon of a violent crime by both the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and Darlington Police Department.

The suspect also is also charged with armed robbery and 15 other theft-type warrants from other departments, Hale said.

"We're thankful for all of our task force partners," Hale said.

Hale declined to comment further about the situation.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, Nunn said. No further information on the condition of the suspect is available, he said.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye has requested that SLED investigate.