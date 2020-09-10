Thursday morning fire destroys Florence home, injures Florence firefighter

FLORENCE, S.C. -- An early Thursday morning fire destroyed a Florence home and sent one firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries.
Florence firefighters responded at 1:26 a.m. to 453 South Gaillard Street and arrived to find fire coming from the rear right-side f the two story home, according to a release from the agency.
Firefighters moved to a defensive posture to protect the neighboring home while an interior attack was started and the home searched for residents.
Eventually the roof started to collapse and the department's ladder truck was used to battle the fire, according to the release.
The residents in the house were able to safely escape and the Red Cross was called in to assist them.
Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff and were assisted at the scene by Florence police and medics with Florence County EMS.
