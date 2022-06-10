 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday night fire destroys vacant Florence building

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police and Fire departments are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a vacant building Thursday evening.

Florence firefighters were dispatched to 830 North McQueen Street -- the former Sav-Way building -- and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing, Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson wrote in a release on the blaze.

Florence firefighters used one of the department's ladder trucks to attack from above while ground crews attacked as well.

The blaze burned for 1:20 before firefighters were able to declare it under control.

Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff and were assisted on scene by Florence Police and medics with Florence County EMS.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

