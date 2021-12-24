 Skip to main content
Thursday night fire does more to traffic than to Florence business
Thursday night fire does more to traffic than to Florence business

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence business located half a block from a Florence fire station suffered very little damage in a Thursday night fire.

Florence fire fighters responded to the fire at Brakes 4 Less at the intersection on West Palmetto Street and Second Loop Road and made short work out of a fire that had started in a corner of the work area, said Acting Battalion Chief Jacob Shuler.

East bound Palmetto Street traffic was detoured onto either Evans Street or Second Loop Road as firefighters worked to make sure the fire was out and conduct overhaul.

Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff and were assisted by Florence Police Department. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

