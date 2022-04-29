Thursday night Florence fight ends in gunfire, police seek two suspects

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for two suspects after a fight ended in gunfire Thursday night.

Florence Police responded to a fight in progress call on the 1300 block of West Dixie Street at about 10:48 p.m. and, while en route, were told that one person had been shot.

Officers arrived to find a victim, to whom they rendered aid until medics with Florence County EMS arrived and transported to the victim to a Florence area hospital, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

The victim suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Two suspects ran from the scene prior to officers' arrival.

Anyone wiht information on the shooting is asked to contact Cpl. T. Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com with information regarding this incident.