Thursday Second Loop traffic stop ends in drug charges

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Second Loop Road traffic stop Thursday ended with the arrest of a Florence man on drug charges.

Waddell Dontrell Daniels III, 30, of 1900 Third Loop Road, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in heroin, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies assigned to the agency's narcotics bureau, with assistance from the agency's criminal enforcement unit, made the traffic stop.

Deputies seized 64.7 grams of meth, 16.1 grams of cocaine and 120 grams of heroin and seized $5,800 in cash as a result of the stop, according to Maj. Mike Nunn.

Nunn wrote in a media advisory that there were about 1,200 doses of heroin and the value of the seized drugs was more than $17,000.

At the time of his arrest Daniels was out on bond from a previous narcotics-related arrest.

As of Friday afternoon he was being held without bond in the Florence County Detention Center.