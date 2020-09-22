Thursday's storm tackled by Florence County Communications without a problem

EFFINGHAM, S.C. − Florence County Communications − the group of telecommunications officers who make sure fire, ambulance and police are dispatched to the correct location − saw their call volume double Thursday at the height of the passing of the remnants of Hurricane Sally.
At the height of the storm, the usual group of seven communications officers was augmented by four supervisors who dispatched from their offices, something the building was designed to allow for in such occasions.
"When we have bad weather pass through the area our call volume increases dramatically," said Levi James, Florence County Emergency Management's public information officer.
As the storm hit, the call center fielded 52 calls between 2 and 3 p.m. In the following hour, it took 102 calls for service.
The majority of the storm-related calls were about downed power lines, wrecks and cars that had driven into flood waters, James said.
Four cars alone had to be rescued from an exit from Magnolia Mall onto David McLeod Boulevard.
James said the worst streets for flooding were Palmetto Street, U.S. 52, Irby Street and Cheves Street.
James said there was enough water out there on Thursday to have swept away cars.
"Luckily and thankfully, we didn't have any of that happen," James said of cars washing away.
"If we can just get people to stay home, it would be better." James said of people who decide to to out into such storms.
"The takeaway is that we were able to maintain control of the situation and also that we were able to use the resources we had: our rapid SOS system, our new mapping GPS system," James said. "Had to use Rapid SOS to track the vehicle, because the lady didn't know where she was."
James said the communications officers will be ready to do it all again the next time they're called upon.
"A room full of rock stars is what we call them," James said.
