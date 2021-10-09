TIGER PRIDE: Wilson High School homecoming parade returns

FLORENCE, S.C. – Once again the purple and gold of Wilson High School filled the streets of Florence on Saturday morning.

Neither the threat of rain nor a brisk wind could keep Wilson High School alumni and supporters from enjoying the school's first homecoming parade in nearly two years. The most recent parade was held on Oct. 19, 2019. The 2020 parade was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delphine McCullum (Class of 1964), Paula Timmons (Class of 1984) and Pam Gray (Class of 1969) were watching the parade from the sidewalk outside of the Florence County Complex on North Irby Street.

"We have always celebrated being a Tiger," Timmons said, referring to the school's nickname. "We are Tigers till we die. Whether we win or lose the game, it's all about Tiger pride."

Timmons said she believes the pride that Wilson alumni have for their school derives from the history of the school.

Wilson was the first public school in what is now Florence County and was the school for African Americans living in Florence during the era of segregation.