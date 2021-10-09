TIGER PRIDE: Wilson High School homecoming parade returns

FLORENCE, S.C. – Once again the purple and gold of Wilson High School filled the streets of Florence on Saturday morning.
Neither the threat of rain nor a brisk wind could keep Wilson High School alumni and supporters from enjoying the school's first homecoming parade in nearly two years. The most recent parade was held on Oct. 19, 2019. The 2020 parade was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delphine McCullum (Class of 1964), Paula Timmons (Class of 1984) and Pam Gray (Class of 1969) were watching the parade from the sidewalk outside of the Florence County Complex on North Irby Street.
"We have always celebrated being a Tiger," Timmons said, referring to the school's nickname. "We are Tigers till we die. Whether we win or lose the game, it's all about Tiger pride."
Timmons said she believes the pride that Wilson alumni have for their school derives from the history of the school.
Wilson was the first public school in what is now Florence County and was the school for African Americans living in Florence during the era of segregation.
The history of the school dates from 1866 when it was established as a private school for African American children by the New England Branch of the Freedmen’s Union Commission and operated by the Freedmen’s Bureau. The school was absorbed into South Carolina's public schools when they were established in 1868. It is likely named after Rev. Joshua Wilson, one of the first principals of the school.
The first Wilson School was located at the corner of Palmetto and South Dargan Streets. In 1906, that building was torn down and a new school was built on Athens Street, near the site of the current Florence Boys & Girls Club. That building was replaced by a building located behind the current North Vista Elementary School in 1956. The current Wilson High School on East Old Marion Highway was opened in 1982.
"That's why we celebrate from our ancestors up," McCullum said. "We're proud. My children went through it, my parents [did, too]. So, Wilson is a school to be celebrated."
The women also added that there is a shared kinship among alumni of the school.
'If you're a Tiger, you have purple blood," Timmons said.
"This is just a Wilson nation,' McCullum said.
Cousins Natasha Eaddy and LaShawn Mumford, both from the Class of 1995, were also watching the parade from the area around the Florence County Complex.
Eaddy said she decided to attend the parade because of Tiger Pride.
"We're going to always support our alma mater and just to be able to go out and do things, because the pandemic had everybody in the house pretty much," she said.
Both added that they were part of the first Wilson class to graduate at the Florence Center.